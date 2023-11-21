EDMONTON: The Edmonton Christmas Market, taking place Nov. 29 to Dec. 17, will feature over 50 local vendors, holiday activities, and food and drink. The festive event is located at Fort Edmonton Park, and tickets can be purchased online.

HALIFAX: The Evergreen Festival is back and bringing fun, free, and family-focused outdoor winter-themed activities to the Halifax waterfront, and other locations in the Halifax Regional Municipality, Nov. 24 to Dec. 17. Evergreen is a four-week holiday festival that allows guests to enjoy safe, walkable outdoor experiences; support local businesses; and showcases Nova Scotia culture, food, spirits, and art.

TORONTO: Exhibition Place general manager Laura Purdy will head up the newly established North America chapter of The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI). This announcement was made during the 90th UFI Global Congress in Las Vegas. Recognizing that there has been stable growth in membership from across North America, UFI has opened a North America chapter to ensure these members are well represented in the organization. Purdy will work alongside Vice Chairs Kim Carcone from the Toy Association (U.S.) and Pepe Navarro from Tarsus/Informa (Mexico).

Arcadia Earth Toronto announced it will officially open its doors to the public Dec. 1. Located in the city's newest mixed-use complex, The Well, the next-generation art exhibit and extended reality experience aims to inspire guests to take action toward a greener future. Tickets are on sale now, with $2 from every individual ticket donated to WWF-Canada.

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will host Christmas at Canada Place next month, including the traditional Woodward's Windows, spectacular holiday light displays, and an avenue of festive holiday trees. The annual Christmas event takes place Dec. 1 to Jan. 2, with guests of all ages invited to celebrate the season and experience the popular annual holiday tradition.

