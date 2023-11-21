Free Virtual Event: From Budget to Brilliance.
Join us on Dec. 7 for a virtual event that will explore the perfect balance between creativity and financial feasibility.
Register now!

CANADA: Edmonton Christmas Market, Evergreen Festival, Arcadia Earth Toronto, and More

November 21, 2023

EDMONTON: The Edmonton Christmas Market, taking place Nov. 29 to Dec. 17, will feature over 50 local vendors, holiday activities, and food and drink. The festive event is located at Fort Edmonton Park, and tickets can be purchased online.

HALIFAX: The Evergreen Festival is back and bringing fun, free, and family-focused outdoor winter-themed activities to the Halifax waterfront, and other locations in the Halifax Regional Municipality, Nov. 24 to Dec. 17. Evergreen is a four-week holiday festival that allows guests to enjoy safe, walkable outdoor experiences; support local businesses; and showcases Nova Scotia culture, food, spirits, and art.

TORONTO: Exhibition Place general manager Laura Purdy will head up the newly established North America chapter of The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI). This announcement was made during the 90th UFI Global Congress in Las Vegas. Recognizing that there has been stable growth in membership from across North America, UFI has opened a North America chapter to ensure these members are well represented in the organization. Purdy will work alongside Vice Chairs Kim Carcone from the Toy Association (U.S.) and Pepe Navarro from Tarsus/Informa (Mexico).

Arcadia Earth Toronto announced it will officially open its doors to the public Dec. 1. Located in the city's newest mixed-use complex, The Well, the next-generation art exhibit and extended reality experience aims to inspire guests to take action toward a greener future. Tickets are on sale now, with $2 from every individual ticket donated to WWF-Canada.

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will host Christmas at Canada Place next month, including the traditional Woodward's Windows, spectacular holiday light displays, and an avenue of festive holiday trees. The annual Christmas event takes place Dec. 1 to Jan. 2, with guests of all ages invited to celebrate the season and experience the popular annual holiday tradition.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz 

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]


Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest, AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!, Clintons Headed to PCMA Convening Leaders, and More
Industry Buzz
US: IAEE's New President and CEO, FX's Fargo Pop-Up, U.S. Travel Association's New VP of Group Travel, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Calgary's CEO to Retire, Fairmont Royal York's Green Building Certification, Vancouver's Canyon Lights, and More
Industry Buzz
US: World of Barbie to Open in Dallas, Caesars Palace to Open New Caviar Bar and Music Lounge, Philadelphia Flower Show Announces 2024 Theme, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
Tequila Cazadores After Dark, one of the festival's signature events, will take place October 11 at Second Floor.
Industry Buzz
New York City Wine & Food Festival Preview: What to Expect From New, Fan-Favorite, and Family-Friendly Events
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest, AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!, Clintons Headed to PCMA Convening Leaders, and More
Industry Buzz
US: IAEE's New President and CEO, FX's Fargo Pop-Up, U.S. Travel Association's New VP of Group Travel, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Calgary's CEO to Retire, Fairmont Royal York's Green Building Certification, Vancouver's Canyon Lights, and More
Industry Buzz
US: World of Barbie to Open in Dallas, Caesars Palace to Open New Caviar Bar and Music Lounge, Philadelphia Flower Show Announces 2024 Theme, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canadian Finals Rodeo Heads to Edmonton, New Exhibits at Montreal Museum, Vancouver Aquarium Events, and More
Industry Buzz
US: PCMA's New Marketing Chief, Constellation Culinary Group's New Winter Menu, Butler’s Pantry's New CEO, and More
Most Popular
Event Tech & Tools
How Did the Walls at This Anniversary Event Turn Into Water?
Industry Insiders
What's New at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas
Meetings & Conferences
Conferences That Captivate: 10 Most Cutting-Edge Meetings of 2023
Trends
5 Major Things Affecting Events and Group Travel in 2024
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Pop-Up Had 14,000 Shoelaces Hanging From the Ceiling
Opinion & Experts
What Event Industry Advancements Are You Most Thankful For?
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff Christmas Market, Gordon Ramsay Burger to Open in Vancouver, Parkside Hotel's Sustainability Award, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Events and Catering Group in Atlanta, Legacy Club's Jingle Bell Ball, NBPA Mobile Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Best New Restaurants in Canada, FirstOntario Centre to Undergo Renovations, Vancouver Aquarium's Holiday Programming, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hilton Boston Park Plaza's Rebrand, reMind Psychedelics Business Forum, NVE Experience Agency's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada's Fan Flight, Toronto's Holiday Hills Winter Festival, Vancouver International Airport's New Cafe, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Jack Morton's New SVP, The Chef Conference in Philly, San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival, and More
Page 1 of 122
Next Page