US: The Standard's New Hotel Concept, A Vintage Fashion Pop-Up, New F&B Hires, and More

November 28, 2023

GLOBAL: Evite has introduced a feature that lets users attach an e-gift card from a variety of popular retailers and restaurants to any digital greeting card, without extra fees. The greeting cards, which come in many designs including ones from Disney and Minecraft, can also be customized with different envelopes and stickers. Customers can select the gift card's value, personalize the message, and either send the card immediately or schedule it for later.

Lifestyle hotel brand The Standard has debuted a new hotel concept called The StandardX. Described as “the rebellious younger sister of The Standard,” the concept features minimalist rooms; engaging cultural programming; and immersion in local art, fashion, and music scenes. The first property will be The StandardX, Melbourne, opening in February 2024 in the Australian city; it will take inspiration from its setting in the hip Fitzroy neighborhood and feature 125 rooms and a rooftop hot spot. 

LOS ANGELES: Santa Monica’s The Georgian Hotel is teaming up with West Hollywood fashion boutique Decades on a new weekendlong pop-up. Taking place Dec. 8-10 at the newly renovated hotel, the collaboration will feature a unique selection of designer vintage and archival fashion curated by Decades’ founder, Cameron Silver. Open to the public, the event will showcase fashions from the past 10 decades from brands like Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, and YSL.

MIAMI: Hunger-relief organization Feeding South Florida will host its annual Outrun Hunger 5K in Miami’s Tropical Park on Feb. 24, 2024. Runners, walkers, and families will come together to raise funds and awareness to help end hunger in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties; registration is open now.

SEATTLE: Lotte Hotel Seattle has added three hospitality veterans to its culinary team: Jesse Olsen has been appointed executive chef; Antonio Giovanni Artale has joined as director of food and beverage; and Jon Park has joined as lead bartender. The trio will lead the signature dining venue, Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge, along with social and group event catering at the 189-room hotel, which has 15 event spaces including two ballrooms. 

