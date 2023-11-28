Free Virtual Event: From Budget to Brilliance.
CANADA: Hotel Occupancy Rates, Casa Loma's Holiday Experiences, New Gifting Options, and More

November 28, 2023

GLOBAL: Evite has introduced a feature that lets users attach an e-gift card from a variety of popular retailers and restaurants to any digital greeting card, without extra fees. The greeting cards, which come in many designs including ones from Disney and Minecraft, can also be customized with different envelopes and stickers. Customers can select the gift card's value, personalize the message, and either send the card immediately or schedule it for later.

Lifestyle hotel brand The Standard has debuted a new hotel concept called The StandardX. Described as “the rebellious younger sister of The Standard,” the concept features minimalist rooms; engaging cultural programming; and immersion in local art, fashion, and music scenes. The first property will be The StandardX, Melbourne, opening in February 2024 in the Australian city; it will take inspiration from its setting in the hip Fitzroy neighborhood and feature 125 rooms and a rooftop hot spot. 

NATIONAL: Commercial real estate company CoStar reports that Canada’s hotel performance fell month to month, but continued year-over-year growth according to its October 2023 data. Occupancy is at an average of 68% across the country; Vancouver is seeing the highest occupancy rates (77.7%), while Prince Edward Island and Edmonton are seeing the lowest (56% and 59.5%, respectively). 

EDMONTON: Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will host the Canada National Finals, presented by Command Tubular Products, in Edmonton for the fourth time in history. The season-culminating event, which is part of the Cup Series, will take place at Rogers Place Nov. 8-9, 2024; it will pay out a record $225,000. Tickets went on sale Nov. 24 and start at $40. 

TORONTO: Casa Loma’s Christmas at the Castle and Holiday Lights Tour experiences kick off Dec. 1 and will run through Jan. 6. This year’s events feature an indoor, daytime offering of family activities; an evening experience featuring a lighting display; and an outdoor adventure through the castle’s historic gardens, walkways, and tunnels. Tickets are on sale now. 

