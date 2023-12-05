NATIONAL: Marriott International Inc. has announced its commitment to incorporating neuroinclusive practices at Marriott-hosted customer events of 250 people or more globally. This commitment is a result of joining forces with The Neu Project, an initiative from Google’s Experience Institute (Xi) that aims to share resources designed to better accommodate neurodivergent event attendees, including those with ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder, autism, dyslexia, epilepsy, and Tourette syndrome.

MONTREAL: Montreal’s new Hyatt Centric hotel has opened on the site of Place Viger, a historic hotel and railway station built in 1898. The new four-star property overlooks the St. Lawrence River and boasts a year-round heated rooftop pool. There are 177 guest rooms. The largest event space spans 2,000 square feet.

TORONTO: KIND Winter Fair, a 19-and-up holiday night market, takes place from 3-10 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6. The event has a 30,000-square-foot footprint; it features more than 30 activations from cannabis brands, street food vendors from emerging cannabis markets, and artisan vendors selling local goods, plus music, entertainment, and festive decor.

Holiday Fair in the Square is taking over Mel Lastman Square in North Toronto now through Dec. 23. The Christmas market and carnival, which supports Epilepsy Toronto, offers artisan crafts, food trucks, entertainment, and visits with Santa. The event is free, though donations are encouraged.

VANCOUVER: The annual Vancouver Christmas Market is open at Jack Poole Plaza. The German-style market runs through Dec. 24 and features more than 90 artisan huts offering handcrafted gifts. There’s also Glühwein (mulled wine) and a selection of German and Austrian beers, plus holiday entertainment, a Christmas-theme carousel, a marketwide scavenger hunt, and more.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]