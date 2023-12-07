Free Virtual Event: From Budget to Brilliance.
CANADA: Banff and Lake Louise’s Hot Chocolate Trail, Toronto Premiere of 'Ferrari', Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria, and More

December 7, 2023

BANFF: Now through Dec. 31, Banff visitors can sample an array of hot chocolates that range from traditional classics to creatively spirited concoctions. Banff and Lake Louise’s Hot Chocolate Trail is a treasure map of more than 20 restaurants and cafes each offering limited-time festive-themed hot chocolate.

CALGARY: Little Chief restaurant at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino has launched its new menu, taking inspiration from Tsuut'ina First Nation cuisine and values. The new menu is designed by chef Brandon Dashnay and incorporates seasonal and locally sourced ingredients from Tsuut'ina Nation and Western Canadian suppliers. New dishes include roasted bone marrow, warm Saskatoon berry soup,  and bison hamburger steak.

TORONTO: Prior to its theatrical debut, Toronto will host an exclusive screening of Michael Mann’s film Ferrari at TIFF LightBox on Dec. 9. In an exclusive collaboration, Elevation Pictures and ICFF, presented by Lavazza, is partnering with Liberty Entertainment Group to celebrate the Canadian premiere of the long-awaited Ferrari biopic and will host a gala and star-studded after-party at Toronto’s historic Casa Loma.

VICTORIA, B.C.: One of Greater Victoria’s favorite food festivals returns in 2024, providing locals and visitors alike an opportunity to enjoy the region’s world-class culinary scene and make a night of it. Now in its 20th year, Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria runs from Jan. 26 to Feb. 11, 2024, and features a dozen hotels and more than 45 restaurants in the Greater Victoria area. Choose from set menus at low prices ($25, $35, $45, $55, or $65), and take advantage of special room rates from participating hotels.

WASAGA, ONT.: Wasaga Beach has announced the headliners for its Breaking the Ice: A Celebration of Legends, Icons and 50 Years of Sunshine Festival. Winners of multiple Juno Awards and Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame inductees Blue Rodeo and Burton Cummings will lead the lineup of iconic Canadian performers that have signed on to the festival, which will kick off the Town of Wasaga Beach's 50th anniversary celebrations and mark the grand opening of the town's new NHL-sized, twin-pad arena and library.

