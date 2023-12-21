CANADA: Halifax Cocktail Festival, PNE Winter Fair, Lights of Wonder in Victoria, and More

December 21, 2023

EDMONTON: Edmonton’s International Ice Carving Competition—formally Ice on Whyte—is moving to the ICE District. Visitors can see the work of some of the world’s elite carvers. Artists have 34 hours to complete their work, with the final products revealed Jan. 16.

HALIFAX: The Halifax Cocktail Festival is an all-new tasting event produced by Curated Food & Drink Magazine. This two-session event will be hosted at Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel Jan. 20, where eventgoers will have three full hours to enjoy craft cocktails from many of Nova Scotia’s best mixologists.

MONTREAL: Loto-Québec announced the construction of a 200-room hotel on the grounds of the Casino de Montréal. The project aims to enhance the casino's entertainment offerings. Loto-Québec will be the sole owner of the hotel, which is expected to welcome its first guests within two to three years. The project represents an investment of nearly $150 million.

VANCOUVER: The PNE Winter Fair is happening now through Dec. 23 on the PNE Grounds. At this family-friendly event, meet Santa Claus by solving puzzles and cracking riddles, ride the PNE Holiday Express, wander through winter lights presented by BC Hydro, try ice bumper cars, and more.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Downtown Victoria has transformed its square into a holiday wonderland. From now until Dec. 31, Lights of Wonder features themed light exhibits, four interactive light tunnels, and a 40-foot festive tree. With free admission and for all ages, the outdoor event offers live entertainment, warm bites, and magical light displays.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Atlanta Airport Opens New Concourse Wing, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, TIME's New Chief Events Officer, and More
Industry Buzz
US: On Air Fest Lineup, Moscone Center Hits LEED Platinum, Winter Restaurant Week in D.C., and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Air Canada Routes, Edmonton's Regenerative Tourism Strategy, Parc Jean-Drapeau's Winter Programming, and More
Industry Buzz
US: 57th Street Art Fair, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, MSNBC Live, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
Tequila Cazadores After Dark, one of the festival's signature events, will take place October 11 at Second Floor.
Industry Buzz
New York City Wine & Food Festival Preview: What to Expect From New, Fan-Favorite, and Family-Friendly Events
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Atlanta Airport Opens New Concourse Wing, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, TIME's New Chief Events Officer, and More
Industry Buzz
US: On Air Fest Lineup, Moscone Center Hits LEED Platinum, Winter Restaurant Week in D.C., and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Air Canada Routes, Edmonton's Regenerative Tourism Strategy, Parc Jean-Drapeau's Winter Programming, and More
Industry Buzz
US: 57th Street Art Fair, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, MSNBC Live, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Outlook Report, Toronto Museum Pass, Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Boston Ritz-Carlton's NYE Package, Fontainebleau Las Vegas' Retail Concepts, Allagash Brewing Co.'s Private Events, and More
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Top Activations and Installations From Art Basel and Miami Art Week 2023
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: 11 Sports Event Profs Creating Their Own Playbooks
Event Production & Fabrication
BizBash's 20 Most-Liked Images on Instagram in 2023
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Does Your Event Need a Gumball Machine? (The Answer Is Yes)
Strategy
This Marketing Conference Used Different 'Lands' to Evoke an Energetic Music Festival
Event Design & Decor
Peachy Keen Event Design Ideas Inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2024
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Niagara's Icewine Festival, Canadian North's New CEO, CONTACT Winter Music Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: San Diego Tourism's New VP of Sales, Seattle Convention Center's Celebration of Art, Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff and Lake Louise’s Hot Chocolate Trail, Toronto Premiere of 'Ferrari', Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Marriott's Neuroinclusive Practices, a New Hotel in Fort Worth, LA's $10 Million Gala, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Hyatt Centric Montreal’s Heated Rooftop Pool, a Cannabis-Filled Holiday Market, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Sphere’s New Holiday Activation, an Orlando Hotel’s Personal Shopping Service, and More
Page 1 of 123
Next Page