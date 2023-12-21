EDMONTON: Edmonton’s International Ice Carving Competition—formally Ice on Whyte—is moving to the ICE District. Visitors can see the work of some of the world’s elite carvers. Artists have 34 hours to complete their work, with the final products revealed Jan. 16.

HALIFAX: The Halifax Cocktail Festival is an all-new tasting event produced by Curated Food & Drink Magazine. This two-session event will be hosted at Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel Jan. 20, where eventgoers will have three full hours to enjoy craft cocktails from many of Nova Scotia’s best mixologists.

MONTREAL: Loto-Québec announced the construction of a 200-room hotel on the grounds of the Casino de Montréal. The project aims to enhance the casino's entertainment offerings. Loto-Québec will be the sole owner of the hotel, which is expected to welcome its first guests within two to three years. The project represents an investment of nearly $150 million.

VANCOUVER: The PNE Winter Fair is happening now through Dec. 23 on the PNE Grounds. At this family-friendly event, meet Santa Claus by solving puzzles and cracking riddles, ride the PNE Holiday Express, wander through winter lights presented by BC Hydro, try ice bumper cars, and more.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Downtown Victoria has transformed its square into a holiday wonderland. From now until Dec. 31, Lights of Wonder features themed light exhibits, four interactive light tunnels, and a 40-foot festive tree. With free admission and for all ages, the outdoor event offers live entertainment, warm bites, and magical light displays.

