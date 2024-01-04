What are you looking for in 2024?
What are you looking for in 2024? Customize your BizBash experience and enter to win Apple AirPods Max.
Take the survey!

US: Meet Boston's New SVP of Sales, Seattle Convention Center CEO to Retire, ECA's 2024 Public Policy Agenda, and More

January 4, 2024

ATLANTA: Proof of the Pudding—a food service management and catering company for state-of-the-art convention centers, sports and entertainment arenas, and college stadiums—announced the acquisition of Southern Crust Catering Company. This mobile catering company serves upscale, Italian-themed wood-fired pizzas, calzones, pastas, salads, charcuterie, and house-made desserts on site. Based in Atlanta and known for its vintage 1953 Chevy truck, complete with a fully outfitted wood-fired brick pizza oven, Southern Crust has been treating weddings, company events, birthday and mitzvah guests, and private parties to Neapolitan pizza and a full menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

BOSTON: Meet Boston, the official destination marketing and sales organization for the Greater Boston area, has announced the appointment of Nik Pereira as the new senior vice president of sales and services effective Jan. 2, 2024. He will play a paramount role in overseeing the meeting sales and destination services side of the organization. He previously served as vice president of sales for the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

HOLLYWOOD, FLA.: Ann Storck Center, a Fort Lauderdale-based private nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host its 28th annual Celebrity Chefs event Friday, April 26, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood’s Grand Ballroom in Hollywood, Fla. The event will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. followed by an open bar and tastings from South Florida’s top restaurants, breweries, and bakeries. 

SEATTLE: Jeff Blosser announced his intention to retire as president and CEO of the Seattle Convention Center (SCC) in May, after serving more than 12 years in the role. SCC’s board of directors is currently exploring options for the future structure and management of the organization in conjunction with a nationwide search to identify candidates to fill the role of CEO.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: With Congress nearing its return and state legislatures starting to gavel in nationwide, the Exhibitions & Conferences Alliance (ECA) has released its 2024 public policy agenda. ECA’s alliance partners and board of directors have identified five key areas of focus for the year ahead: ensuring a favorable industry operating environment, growing seamless international travel and commerce, creating a welcoming environment for the industry in states and cities nationwide, championing industry-led decarbonization efforts, and developing the industry’s future workforce. Read the full report online.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ice Magic in Banff, Silver Skate Festival in Edmonton, Dine Out Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Atlanta Airport Opens New Concourse Wing, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, TIME's New Chief Events Officer, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Halifax Cocktail Festival, PNE Winter Fair, Lights of Wonder in Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: On Air Fest Lineup, Moscone Center Hits LEED Platinum, Winter Restaurant Week in D.C., and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
Tequila Cazadores After Dark, one of the festival's signature events, will take place October 11 at Second Floor.
Industry Buzz
New York City Wine & Food Festival Preview: What to Expect From New, Fan-Favorite, and Family-Friendly Events
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ice Magic in Banff, Silver Skate Festival in Edmonton, Dine Out Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Atlanta Airport Opens New Concourse Wing, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, TIME's New Chief Events Officer, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Halifax Cocktail Festival, PNE Winter Fair, Lights of Wonder in Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: On Air Fest Lineup, Moscone Center Hits LEED Platinum, Winter Restaurant Week in D.C., and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Air Canada Routes, Edmonton's Regenerative Tourism Strategy, Parc Jean-Drapeau's Winter Programming, and More
Industry Buzz
US: 57th Street Art Fair, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, MSNBC Live, and More
Most Popular
Opinion & Experts
7 Top Event Trends to Watch Out for in 2024
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Canva, Peacock, Absolut, and More
Opinion & Experts
11 Event Industry Trends That Surprised Us in 2023
Programming & Entertainment
Call for Speakers: Ready to Inform and Inspire Your Fellow Event Profs?
Event Production & Fabrication
Top Activations and Installations From Art Basel and Miami Art Week 2023
BizBash Lists
BizBash's 25 Most Popular Stories From 2023
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Outlook Report, Toronto Museum Pass, Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Boston Ritz-Carlton's NYE Package, Fontainebleau Las Vegas' Retail Concepts, Allagash Brewing Co.'s Private Events, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Niagara's Icewine Festival, Canadian North's New CEO, CONTACT Winter Music Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: San Diego Tourism's New VP of Sales, Seattle Convention Center's Celebration of Art, Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff and Lake Louise’s Hot Chocolate Trail, Toronto Premiere of 'Ferrari', Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Marriott's Neuroinclusive Practices, a New Hotel in Fort Worth, LA's $10 Million Gala, and More
Page 1 of 123
Next Page