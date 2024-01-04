ATLANTA: Proof of the Pudding—a food service management and catering company for state-of-the-art convention centers, sports and entertainment arenas, and college stadiums—announced the acquisition of Southern Crust Catering Company. This mobile catering company serves upscale, Italian-themed wood-fired pizzas, calzones, pastas, salads, charcuterie, and house-made desserts on site. Based in Atlanta and known for its vintage 1953 Chevy truck, complete with a fully outfitted wood-fired brick pizza oven, Southern Crust has been treating weddings, company events, birthday and mitzvah guests, and private parties to Neapolitan pizza and a full menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

BOSTON: Meet Boston, the official destination marketing and sales organization for the Greater Boston area, has announced the appointment of Nik Pereira as the new senior vice president of sales and services effective Jan. 2, 2024. He will play a paramount role in overseeing the meeting sales and destination services side of the organization. He previously served as vice president of sales for the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

HOLLYWOOD, FLA.: Ann Storck Center, a Fort Lauderdale-based private nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host its 28th annual Celebrity Chefs event Friday, April 26, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood’s Grand Ballroom in Hollywood, Fla. The event will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. followed by an open bar and tastings from South Florida’s top restaurants, breweries, and bakeries.

SEATTLE: Jeff Blosser announced his intention to retire as president and CEO of the Seattle Convention Center (SCC) in May, after serving more than 12 years in the role. SCC’s board of directors is currently exploring options for the future structure and management of the organization in conjunction with a nationwide search to identify candidates to fill the role of CEO.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: With Congress nearing its return and state legislatures starting to gavel in nationwide, the Exhibitions & Conferences Alliance (ECA) has released its 2024 public policy agenda. ECA’s alliance partners and board of directors have identified five key areas of focus for the year ahead: ensuring a favorable industry operating environment, growing seamless international travel and commerce, creating a welcoming environment for the industry in states and cities nationwide, championing industry-led decarbonization efforts, and developing the industry’s future workforce. Read the full report online.

