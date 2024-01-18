CANADA: Muir Hotel's New Hire, Montreal Named Top Sustainable Destination, Winterlude, and More

January 18, 2024

GLOBAL: HeadBox, a U.K.-based B2B digital events platform, has hired Karen Hutchings as board director to support its continued growth and help the business prepare to expand into new geographical markets. Hutchings was formerly the global head of travel, meetings, and events at EY. 

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group announced the appointment of Christian Glauser Benz as its new head of development for the Americas region. Based in Miami, Benz will play a pivotal role in leading the development and investment initiatives for the Americas region, focusing on the important U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Caribbean markets for the group.

HALIFAX: Muir Hotel has appointed Allan Federer as general manager. Federer brings a wealth of global experience, having served in key leadership roles at luxury properties for more than 35 years. Federer will play a pivotal role in elevating the guest experience at Muir. Most recently, Federer was general manager at the 40-acre Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort in Maui, Hawaii.

MONTREAL: Tourisme Montréal announced that Montréal has been ranked 13th in the Sustainable Destinations section of Tripadvisor's prestigious Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best for 2024. This distinction reflects the destination's ongoing commitment to sustainable development and its positive impact on travelers' experiences.

OTTAWA: The international ice sculpture festival Winterlude returns to Ottawa Feb. 2-19. Each year, people from around the world gather to both create and admire the incredible craftsmanship of various ice sculptures. Visitors and residents alike can also enjoy an array of events and activities throughout the duration, including the Accora Village Bed Race and the world's largest ice dragon boat racing event.

