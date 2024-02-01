You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
US: New Las Vegas Event Venue, TED's Promotion, Raleigh Convention Center's Expansion, and More

February 1, 2024

AUSTIN, TEXAS: Thompson Austin and tommie Austin announced the appointment of Marko Malicanin as hotel manager. Malicanin will oversee the day-to-day functions of the downtown Austin hotel duo, including supervising in-house staff, managing monthly and yearly budgets, implementing marketing strategies, and beyond. Malicanin was most recently the director of food and beverage operations at Carmel Valley Ranch in California, where he oversaw the 500-acre property’s $18 million culinary operation.

LAS VEGAS: The Assembly, the centerpiece of UnCommons’ 40-acre urban campus located at the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive, is now open. The conference and event pavilion was developed by the team behind Matter Real Estate Group with design by Gensler. Now available for bookings and reservations, The Assembly provides a modern meeting space for what is becoming the city’s new central business district.

NEW YORK: TED—the nonprofit organization known for its short "talks" from influential speakers in the education, business, science, tech, and creativity fields—has promoted Monique Ruff-Bell to the newly created role of chief program and strategy officer. The role entails leading several strategic departments at TED. Ruff-Bell joined TED in 2022 as head of events.

RALEIGH, N.C.: Constellation Culinary Group announced its partnership with Bandwidth, a cloud communications software company in Raleigh, N.C., to be its exclusive on-site catering partner at Bandwidth's new global headquarters campus. The culinary experience there will include a full-service cafe with a food hall vibe, an espresso and coffee bar, and full-service catering.

The Raleigh Convention Center has selected international architecture firm TVS, in association with RATIO Design, to design its $387.5 million expansion, plus the relocation and redesign of Red Hat Amphitheater in downtown Raleigh. Red Hat Amphitheater will shift one block south to accommodate the convention center’s new building. The amphitheater is slated to open in 2026, with the convention center expansion to be completed in 2028.

