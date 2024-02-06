GLOBAL: Fort George Hotel & Spa, located in the Fort George neighborhood of Belize City, Belize, has officially opened its doors to guests. As the only luxury hotel in Belize City, the hotel aims to bring a new, contemporary hospitality experience for travelers to Belize City and revitalize the historic Fort George area, a hub for tourists, business travelers, and cruise passengers.

ARLINGTON, VA.: Nate Rohnke, executive vice president and COO at The Dufour Collaborative, has joined Philip Dufour as partner at The Dufour Collaborative. During his time at the agency, Rohnke has maintained a portfolio of high-profile clients and transformed operations across a growing team of producers, contractors, and vendor partners.

BALTIMORE: Charm City is now home to the nation’s first Black-female-owned oyster bar, The Urban Oyster. Located on 36th Street in the popular Hampden neighborhood, the new eatery will serve as a community beacon for quality seafood in an unpretentious setting that honors Baltimore and its flavors. From chef Jasmine Norton, the restaurant offers raw bar items and dishes like lobster corn dogs and red snapper nuggets.

NEW YORK: Kimpton Hotel Eventi has unveiled its Winter Lodge Suite, available through the end of March. Crafted by Michael Thomas & Co., known for the Gurney’s Montauk and The Nantucket Hotel redesigns, the Lodge boasts floor-to-ceiling winter decor. An amalgamation of brass, chrome, and warm metals, coupled with jewel-toned furnishings, the suite is decked out with a cozy winter atmosphere. The experience, starting at $1,300 per night, includes accommodations, matching winter pajamas, ice skating tickets, an "après-skate amenity," and complimentary winter cocktails at Eventi's Back Bar.

PHILADELPHIA: The Logan, Philadelphia’s Hotel, has announced the promotion of Jessica Bauer to general manager. A Philadelphia native, Bauer has been with the property since 2007, most recently serving as director of sales and marketing since 2016. Bauer’s new role entails overall management of the property including profitability, guest service, product quality, and cleanliness and maintenance.

