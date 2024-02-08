The list of the 11th Annual EEA Winners is LIVE!
CANADA: Red Bull Soapbox Race Returns to Canada, LunarFest, Just For Laughs Vancouver, and More

February 8, 2024

EDMONTON: The iconic Red Bull Soapbox Race returns to Canada for the first time in nine years. This year, the race is set to take place in Edmonton on the exciting Queen Elizabeth Park Road. Since its inception in 2000, this global phenomenon has hosted over a hundred races worldwide, featuring an eclectic mix of wacky motorless vehicles, colorful pilots, and a sea of cheering fans. The race will take place on June 22.

HALIFAX: The 2024 edition of the Halifax Kids’ Guide—from Discover Halifax—is now available, full of fun, family activities that offer a mix of free (beaches, hikes, Halifax Common) and paid activities (Discovery Centre, museums, Hatfield Farm). The guide also includes businesses that offer kid-approved favorites like ice cream and candy shops, toys, and books.

TORONTO: The St. Regis Toronto announced that Forbes Travel Guide, the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas, has recognized the property as a leader in luxury for a second year in a row with coveted Five-Star Hotel and Five-Star Spa ratings for 2024. The hotel's restaurant LOUIX LOUIS also received a rating as a Forbes Officially Recommended Restaurant.

VANCOUVER: LunarFest takes place Feb. 9 at various locations around Vancouver, including Ocean Artworks Pavilion. Visitors can celebrate and explore the diverse array of Vancouver’s Asian culture through arts and crafts and live performances.

Just For Laughs Vancouver returns Feb. 15-24. Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival hits stages and streets across the city for 10 days of star-powered stand-up, podcasts, improv, and sketch performances, alongside breakout comics. The lineup includes Bill Burr, Ronny Chieng, Wanda Sykes, and Marlon Wayans. 

