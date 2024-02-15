ATLANTA: Proof of the Pudding, Atlanta's largest caterer, has inked a long-term lease for a 13,000-square-foot event venue on the first floor of Westside Paper in West Midtown. Westside Paper is a mixed-use campus that spans over 15 acres and is home to restaurants, bars, and a brewery. The new event venue is set to open its doors to galas, weddings, and corporate events in late summer 2024.

LAS VEGAS: ARIA Resort & Casino will present a vibrant dragon and lion dance to commemorate Lunar New Year on Feb. 15. Yau Kung Moon will perform the Chinese Dragon and Lion dance. Known for its trademark gold uniforms and innovative routines, Yau Kung Moon has been recognized internationally for being the first U.S. team to compete in the 1990 Invitational World Lion Dance Festival in Malaysia.

NEW YORK: Convene announced it has partnered with LM Media Worldwide, a business that helps organizations with hotel room blocks, to offer hotel room block sourcing and contracting as a complimentary service for Convene Meeting & Event clients. The partnership will allow clients planning a meeting or event with Convene to secure nearby hotel room block options with favorable rates, all at no cost to the client.

The ABAA New York International Antiquarian Book Fair—officially sanctioned by the Antiquarian Booksellers' Association of America (ABAA) and International League of Antiquarian Booksellers (ILAB)—returns to the Park Avenue Armory in New York City April 4-7 for its 64th edition. This year, the ABAA is celebrating its 75th anniversary and will present a series of special events and programs tied to the New York fair.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: InterContinental Washington D.C. – The Wharf announced the appointment of Joseph Richter as its new director of catering and event services. A seasoned hospitality leader, catering sales strategist, and event design expert, Richter brings more than 20 years of expertise working with leading luxury hotel brands in D.C., Philadelphia, and beyond to his role overseeing catering and group event strategies for the 278-room hotel. Richter last led catering sales and conference services for Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC for more than a decade.

