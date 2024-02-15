NATIONAL: Busbud, a global ground travel booking platform, announced the winners of its inaugural Travellers' Best Awards recognizing the top bus operators in Canada that deliver exceptional service. The award program celebrates standout bus operators across eight different categories recognizing best overall service, popularity, Wi-Fi reliability, shuttles, customer service, and cross-border trips. Winners include Red Arrow, Rider Express, Vivo Green, and Ebus.

MONTREAL: Spring break programming is set for the Old Port of Montreal. Enjoy the last week of ice-skating at the Old Port Skating Rink, which closes March 10. Beginning Feb. 22, the Montréal Science Centre's IMAX's theater will screen a new documentary, Wings Over Water 3D. Or check out Horizon of Khufu, a new immersive virtual reality experience presented by PHI and created by Excurio that begins Feb. 16.

TORONTO: Freed Developments announced the first-ever Freed Hotel and Residences tower will be located at Adelaide and Duncan. The $800 million skyscraper will bring both Katsuya by Sam Nazarian's Disruptive Group by sbe and artwork by renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to Toronto. Designed by Chicago-based tall building experts Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the project will feature 100 five-star luxury hotel rooms and 400 luxury condominiums with a world-class sky bar/restaurant on the 63rd floor, boutique spa, and 10,000-square-foot Katsuya restaurant on the second floor.

VANCOUVER: VMF Winter Arts Festival returns Feb. 22-27 at various venues around Vancouver. The festival is a celebration of light, art, and storytelling, featuring sculptures, projection mapping, augmented reality, and live performances. Expect both free and ticketed experiences.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Now through Feb. 20, enjoy the first-ever Hot Chocolate Festival in Victoria. Participating merchants throughout the city are serving special versions of the warm beverage, including red velvet hot chocolate with cream cheese whip, butternut toffee milk chocolate, 71% cocoa drinking chocolate, and pink white chocolate with candied bacon. One dollar from every hot chocolate sold will go to the BC SPCA Victoria Community Animal Center.

