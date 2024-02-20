FREE Webinar: 'Build Your 2024 Engagement Toolbox'
Join us for a FREE webinar, "Build Your 2024 Engagement Toolbox," on March 7!
Register now!

CANADA: Winefest in Calgary, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport's Anniversary, CelticFest Vancouver, and More

February 20, 2024

NATIONAL: Porter Airlines is adding three new Embraer E195-E2 crew bases across Canada for over 350 pilots and flight attendants at Ottawa International Airport (YOW), Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL), and Vancouver International Airport (YVR). The announcement supports the airline's rapidly expanding North American network.

CALGARY: At Winefest, taking place March 1-2, visitors can learn about the wine they're drinking, discover pairings with light bites, and indulge their senses. Tickets include an all-inclusive sampling of wines, hors d’oeuvres, and a take-home wine glass.

EDMONTON: Now through Feb. 25, the Sweet Treats & Latte Festival celebrates the diverse array of sweet indulgences offered by local Edmonton businesses. Take a stroll through the district and sample offerings from participating establishments. Participants will have the chance to fill out their coffee card for weekly prize draws and a shot at winning the ultimate prize: a "luxurious sweet staycation."

TORONTO: PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, is launching a celebration to mark 85 years of flight at Toronto’s downtown airport. The airport has a long and storied history operating on Toronto’s waterfront. Throughout the year, it will celebrate with activations, events, and giveaways.

VANCOUVER: CelticFest Vancouver, the city’s annual celebration of Celtic culture, returns this March celebrating 20 years of bringing Celtic music, dance, and culture to Vancouver. Festivities kick off March 14 with an Irish comedy show hosted by local comedian Amy Walsh and finish March 16 with an all-day St. Patrick’s Day festival in the heart of downtown Vancouver.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: YouTube Returns as VidCon Title Sponsor, Thompson Houston Opens, Productionglue's New Hires, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Proof of the Pudding's New Venue, Convene's New Partnership, New York International Antiquarian Book Fair, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada's Best Bus Operators, VMF Winter Arts Festival, Hot Chocolate Festival in Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Miami Swim Week 2024 Dates, Hotel Tonnelle's Renovation, New Hotel on Waikīkī Beach, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: YouTube Returns as VidCon Title Sponsor, Thompson Houston Opens, Productionglue's New Hires, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Proof of the Pudding's New Venue, Convene's New Partnership, New York International Antiquarian Book Fair, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada's Best Bus Operators, VMF Winter Arts Festival, Hot Chocolate Festival in Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Miami Swim Week 2024 Dates, Hotel Tonnelle's Renovation, New Hotel on Waikīkī Beach, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Valentine's Day at Métis Crossing, Vancouver Aquarium's New Exhibit, Whistler Village's New Restaurant, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bruno Mars to Open Las Vegas Cocktail Lounge, Convene's New NYC Location, Hotel del Coronado to Open a Nobu, and More
Most Popular
BizBash Sports
Super Bowl LVIII: Event Producers Give Usher's Halftime Show a B+
BizBash Sports
Super Bowl LVIII: How Brands, Athletes, and Other A-Listers Celebrated in Vegas
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Poppi’s Futuristic Pop-Up Experience
Event Production & Fabrication
Grammys 2024: 40+ Trend-Setting Event Ideas From the Week's Star-Packed Parties
Event Production & Fabrication
This Rum Brand's Launch Event Paid Homage to Harlem Renaissance-Era Salons
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
2024 Sundance Film Festival: See Inside Activations From Disney, Adobe, Chase Sapphire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Red Bull Soapbox Race Returns to Canada, LunarFest, Just For Laughs Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Dufour Collaborative's New Partner, The Urban Oyster in Baltimore, The Logan's New GM, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Expedia's Northern Lights Survey, Chinook Blast in Calgary, Celebrate the Eclipse in Montreal, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Las Vegas Event Venue, TED's Promotion, Raleigh Convention Center's Expansion, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Dine Around Halifax, Québec Winter Carnival, Four Seasons Toronto's Super Bowl Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Marriott Bonvoy's U.S. Soccer Partnership, Black History Month at Memphis Hotels, Myrtle Beach CVB's New Hire, and More
Page 1 of 126
Next Page