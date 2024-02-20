NATIONAL: Porter Airlines is adding three new Embraer E195-E2 crew bases across Canada for over 350 pilots and flight attendants at Ottawa International Airport (YOW), Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL), and Vancouver International Airport (YVR). The announcement supports the airline's rapidly expanding North American network.

CALGARY: At Winefest, taking place March 1-2, visitors can learn about the wine they're drinking, discover pairings with light bites, and indulge their senses. Tickets include an all-inclusive sampling of wines, hors d’oeuvres, and a take-home wine glass.

EDMONTON: Now through Feb. 25, the Sweet Treats & Latte Festival celebrates the diverse array of sweet indulgences offered by local Edmonton businesses. Take a stroll through the district and sample offerings from participating establishments. Participants will have the chance to fill out their coffee card for weekly prize draws and a shot at winning the ultimate prize: a "luxurious sweet staycation."

TORONTO: PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, is launching a celebration to mark 85 years of flight at Toronto’s downtown airport. The airport has a long and storied history operating on Toronto’s waterfront. Throughout the year, it will celebrate with activations, events, and giveaways.

VANCOUVER: CelticFest Vancouver, the city’s annual celebration of Celtic culture, returns this March celebrating 20 years of bringing Celtic music, dance, and culture to Vancouver. Festivities kick off March 14 with an Irish comedy show hosted by local comedian Amy Walsh and finish March 16 with an all-day St. Patrick’s Day festival in the heart of downtown Vancouver.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]