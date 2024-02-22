FREE Webinar: 'Build Your 2024 Engagement Toolbox'
Join us for a FREE webinar, "Build Your 2024 Engagement Toolbox," on March 7!
Register now!

US: The Broadmoor's New Hire, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, INVNT's Expansion, and More

February 22, 2024

CHICAGO: BCD Meetings & Events has launched a video production and filmmaking house, Films. Leveraging decades of storytelling experience, along with award-winning directors, editors, and cinematographers, Films aims to deliver cinematic stories for clients looking to level up their brand messaging. It can manage everything from broadcast commercials and company documentaries to million-dollar product launches.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.: The Broadmoor announced the appointment of Mary Jobb as its new executive director of sales. Jobb has over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including roles at The Diplomat Beach Resort, Waldorf Astoria & Hilton Orlando, and LXR, Luxury Resorts & Hotels. 

HONOLULU: The newly unveiled AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu announced the grand opening of its three new food and beverage experiences: Common Ground, The Dotted Line at AC Kitchen and AC Lounge, and Yours Truly, with Nicholas Armorillo named executive chef and Juliet Wilson appointed director of food and beverage at AC Hotel Honolulu. 

LOS ANGELES: The inaugural Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival heads to Santa Monica March 1-3 and will celebrate LA’s diverse culinary scene and the intersection of food and culture. The new event is presented by IMG, the Endeavor-owned global events leader behind events such as Taste of London, Frieze, and New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

NEW YORK: Experiential agency INVNT announced the continued expansion of its service offerings within the event management sector. This includes services encompassing logistics, operations planning, and project management, aimed at delivering unparalleled experiences for both physical and virtual audiences worldwide. Petrina Rosholt, who has been with INVNT for 10 years, was promoted to vice president of account services and event management.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Special Olympics Canada Winter Games, CF Montréal's Airline Partner, Royal Ontario Museum's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
US: YouTube Returns as VidCon Title Sponsor, Thompson Houston Opens, Productionglue's New Hires, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Winefest in Calgary, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport's Anniversary, CelticFest Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Proof of the Pudding's New Venue, Convene's New Partnership, New York International Antiquarian Book Fair, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Special Olympics Canada Winter Games, CF Montréal's Airline Partner, Royal Ontario Museum's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
US: YouTube Returns as VidCon Title Sponsor, Thompson Houston Opens, Productionglue's New Hires, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Winefest in Calgary, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport's Anniversary, CelticFest Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Proof of the Pudding's New Venue, Convene's New Partnership, New York International Antiquarian Book Fair, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada's Best Bus Operators, VMF Winter Arts Festival, Hot Chocolate Festival in Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Miami Swim Week 2024 Dates, Hotel Tonnelle's Renovation, New Hotel on Waikīkī Beach, and More
Most Popular
BizBash Sports
Super Bowl LVIII: How Brands, Athletes, and Other A-Listers Celebrated in Vegas
BizBash Sports
NBA All-Star Weekend 2024: See How Brands Leveled Up Their Activation Game
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Vendors & Suppliers Bringing Big Ideas to Life
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Poppi’s Futuristic Pop-Up Experience
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
A Walk on the Wild Side: See Nat Geo’s New York Fashion Week Debut
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Lita Monteiro
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Valentine's Day at Métis Crossing, Vancouver Aquarium's New Exhibit, Whistler Village's New Restaurant, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bruno Mars to Open Las Vegas Cocktail Lounge, Convene's New NYC Location, Hotel del Coronado to Open a Nobu, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Red Bull Soapbox Race Returns to Canada, LunarFest, Just For Laughs Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Dufour Collaborative's New Partner, The Urban Oyster in Baltimore, The Logan's New GM, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Expedia's Northern Lights Survey, Chinook Blast in Calgary, Celebrate the Eclipse in Montreal, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Las Vegas Event Venue, TED's Promotion, Raleigh Convention Center's Expansion, and More
Page 1 of 126
Next Page