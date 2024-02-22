CHICAGO: BCD Meetings & Events has launched a video production and filmmaking house, Films. Leveraging decades of storytelling experience, along with award-winning directors, editors, and cinematographers, Films aims to deliver cinematic stories for clients looking to level up their brand messaging. It can manage everything from broadcast commercials and company documentaries to million-dollar product launches.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.: The Broadmoor announced the appointment of Mary Jobb as its new executive director of sales. Jobb has over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including roles at The Diplomat Beach Resort, Waldorf Astoria & Hilton Orlando, and LXR, Luxury Resorts & Hotels.

HONOLULU: The newly unveiled AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu announced the grand opening of its three new food and beverage experiences: Common Ground, The Dotted Line at AC Kitchen and AC Lounge, and Yours Truly, with Nicholas Armorillo named executive chef and Juliet Wilson appointed director of food and beverage at AC Hotel Honolulu.

LOS ANGELES: The inaugural Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival heads to Santa Monica March 1-3 and will celebrate LA’s diverse culinary scene and the intersection of food and culture. The new event is presented by IMG, the Endeavor-owned global events leader behind events such as Taste of London, Frieze, and New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

NEW YORK: Experiential agency INVNT announced the continued expansion of its service offerings within the event management sector. This includes services encompassing logistics, operations planning, and project management, aimed at delivering unparalleled experiences for both physical and virtual audiences worldwide. Petrina Rosholt, who has been with INVNT for 10 years, was promoted to vice president of account services and event management.

