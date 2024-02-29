US: Hilton Anatole's Renovation, Durango Casino & Resort's AAA Four Diamond, DI Heads to Spokane, and More

February 29, 2024

GLOBAL: Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol is open for reservations and will begin welcoming guests May 1. Located on the southern coast of the Baja California peninsula in the heart of the Los Cabos Golden Corridor, the luxury resort community of Cabo Del Sol is home to a vibrant, Riviera-style village that includes the new Four Seasons Resort and Residences.

DALLAS: Hilton Anatole, a Dallas hotel nestled in the heart of the Design District, announced it has invested over $30 million in renovating its Tower guest rooms. The top-to-bottom renovation of the 718 rooms encompasses new furnishings, carpets, and art installations aimed to enhance the overall comfort and aesthetic appeal. 

LAS VEGAS: Durango Casino & Resort received the coveted AAA Four Diamond designation. The luxury resort by Station Casinos, inspired by the warm colors of the desert and heritage of Las Vegas, has attained this prestigious honor in less than three months following its official opening. There are roughly 1,700 hotels and 500 restaurants on the AAA Four Diamond list. Hotels at this level, about 7% of the nearly 23,000 AAA Diamond lodgings, are noted for their upscale style and amenities enhanced with the right touch of service.

SALT LAKE CITY: The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the nation’s advocate for parks and recreation, announced that Salt Lake City will be the future location for the 2027 NRPA Annual Conference. The conference brings together more than 8,000 park and recreation professionals, academics, students, advocates, and industry suppliers over three days for educational sessions, poster sessions, networking events, and the opportunity to preview the latest products and services in the industry.

SPOKANE, WASH.: Destinations International announced that Spokane, Wash., will host the next Social Inclusion Summit (formerly known as the EDI Summit) and the co-located Business Operations Summit Oct. 28-30. These events will bring together industry leaders and professionals from around the globe to share insights, strategies, and best practices in fostering inclusivity and enhancing operational excellence within the tourism and destination management industry.

