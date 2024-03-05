FREE Webinar: 'Build Your 2024 Engagement Toolbox'
US: Sundance Heads to Mexico City, Flyover Opens in Chicago, Events DC Embassy Chef Challenge, and More

March 5, 2024

GLOBAL: Cinépolis, a theatrical exhibition company in Mexico and Latin America, and the Sundance Institute, the nonprofit organization behind the world-famous Sundance Film Festival, have partnered to launch Sundance Film Festival CDMX. The first edition will take place April 25-28 in two centrally located cinemas in Mexico City: Cinépolis Diana and Cinépolis Miyana. A selection of films from this year’s Sundance edition in Utah will be presented at Sundance Film Festival CDMX 2024.

CHICAGO: The highly anticipated new attraction Flyover has officially opened its doors to the public at Navy Pier. This new Chicago experience marks the fourth Flyover for global attractions and hospitality company Pursuit, which also offers Flyover attractions in Las Vegas; Reykjavík, Iceland; and Vancouver. Flyover is known for creating immersive and exhilarating flying journeys that take visitors on a sensory experience across stunning landscapes and iconic locations around the globe, including Iceland, the Western United States, and the Canadian Rockies. Chicago’s debut is Flyover’s first experience exclusively focused on a city.    

NEW YORK: Gold Level Sports & Entertainment and the National Basketball Players Association will bring back the second edition of their successful high school basketball event, The Throne, March 27-30 at the American Dream entertainment/retail center in East Rutherford, N.J. This four-day, single-elimination bracket tournament gives the top high school teams in the country an opportunity to compete for the highest title, a national championship, with all games airing on national television. New this year, The Throne will also feature a women's tournament with eight of the country's top high school basketball teams.

Restaurant Events LLC—the trade show management company that owns and operates the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, and the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show—has announced it is rebranding the three events to The New York Restaurant Show, The California Restaurant Show, and The Florida Restaurant Show. 

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The 2024 Events DC Embassy Chef Challenge announced that 24 embassies will compete in this year’s international culinary competition March 7 at 6 p.m. at Union Station. The Events DC Embassy Chef Challenge is a gathering of embassy chefs from around the world, showcasing the unique flavors of their home countries in a friendly culinary competition. 

