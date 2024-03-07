You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
US: Tripleseat Tickets, Industria Creative's New Hire, MoMA's Black Arts Council Benefit, and More

March 7, 2024

GLOBAL: Tripleseat, a cloud-based sales and event management software for the hospitality industry, unveiled Tripleseat Tickets this week, aiming to deliver a powerful event registration and ticketing solution designed specifically for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. This new product aims to empower restaurants and hotels to create and promote their events and experiences with a cohesive platform that will drive revenue.

NEW YORK: Industria Creative, a full-service creative marketing agency founded by Anthony Larrisey in 2013, appointed Samantha Ouellette as managing director. She brings years of extensive knowledge and experience to lead the company into its next phase of growth. She is the former general manager of Create & Cultivate, where she oversaw the business's day-to-day and was an integral member of the executive leadership team that led the company through a majority acquisition in 2021.

The Museum of Modern Art’s Black Arts Council will host its annual benefit April 4, honoring scholar and civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill and artist Glenn Ligon. The Black Arts Council supports MoMA’s mission by centering Black perspectives on modern and contemporary art. The benefit will feature a special performance by singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Cautious Clay, with backing band the Community. Proceeds from this benefit support the continued impact and influence of the Black Arts Council through acquisitions, exhibitions, and educational programming that cultivates and engages a diverse museum audience.

PHILADELPHIA: Terrain Events will officially open the doors to its newest venue, The Atrium at Terrain Gardens, this spring, with its first event booked for May 1. This smaller-format event space has 1,000 square feet of dining and entertaining space and an 890-square-foot patio. It can accommodate parties of up to 66 guests seated and 80 standing.

TAMPA, FLA.: Destinations International announced that registration is now open for its 2024 Annual Convention. The event is slated for July 16-18 in Tampa, Fla., and aims to bring an unparalleled opportunity to meet peers and gain the latest knowledge to navigate the evolving landscape of destination marketing and management. Coming off a record attendance and sold-out 2023 convention, Destinations International encourages early registration to take advantage of special pricing, which is available for a limited time.

