You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
Join BizBash and Connect as we gather 2,000+ event professionals for a conference unlike any other.
Learn more!

US: OBE Worldwide's Acquisition, Wynn Las Vegas' New Food Festival, Hondo Rodeo Fest, and More

March 12, 2024

GLOBAL: OBE Worldwide, an experience-led agency founded in 1995 by Dan Hirsch and operating as On Board Experiential (OBE), has acquired a majority stake in London-based agency Playmaker Experiential, a move that aims to underscore its commitment to global expansion and strategic growth. Playmaker Experiential brings to the table a team of seasoned experience-makers known for delivering engaging programs for clients such as Nike, the Chicago Bears, the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Jets, and the NFL. Additionally, Playmaker serves as OBE’s local race organization partner for the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge event in London.

CHICAGO: The dual-branded Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop and Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Central Loop announced the appointment of Julie Byrne as the new complex director of sales for both properties. She most recently served as a director of sales at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Chicago - Oak Brook. In her new position, Byrne will lead the sales teams of both properties, developing and implementing strategic sales and business travel initiatives, and fostering relationships with corporate clients and partners for the dual-branded property. 

LAS VEGAS: This summer, Wynn Las Vegas will unveil Revelry, an all-new culinary festival bringing together some of the world’s most esteemed chefs, best-in-class vintners, mixologists, art installations, and live entertainment. Taking place June 5-8, Revelry will showcase a variety of events and curated experiences throughout Wynn Las Vegas, featuring top culinary talent from the resort and across the country.

PHOENIX: The first-ever Hondo Rodeo Fest, scheduled for Nov. 7-9 at Chase Field, aims to be a groundbreaking blend of million-dollar rodeo competition and concerts by iconic country musicians, including Zac Brown Band, Brooks & Dunn, Hank Williams Jr., and Old Dominion. The event marks the first of its kind in Phoenix, merging the best in rodeo action with legendary musical performances under the bright lights of Chase Field.

SALT LAKE CITY: Lizzie Fillo recently joined Visit Salt Lake as associate vice president of marketing. She'll oversee Visit Salt Lake’s core marketing functions, leading strategic initiatives to develop Visit Salt Lake’s brand identity and narrative. She was previously the digital lead in the U.K. for PepsiCo's beverage portfolio, spearheading digital transformation focusing on social and partnerships such as the UEFA Champions League. 

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary's Grape Escape, Discover Halifax's 2024 Visitor Guide, Greater Victoria Flower Count, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Tripleseat Tickets, Industria Creative's New Hire, MoMA's Black Arts Council Benefit, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: YYC Food & Drink Experience, Edmonton Craft Beer Festival, Jasper Canadian Rockies Half Marathon, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Sundance Heads to Mexico City, Flyover Opens in Chicago, Events DC Embassy Chef Challenge, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary's Grape Escape, Discover Halifax's 2024 Visitor Guide, Greater Victoria Flower Count, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Tripleseat Tickets, Industria Creative's New Hire, MoMA's Black Arts Council Benefit, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: YYC Food & Drink Experience, Edmonton Craft Beer Festival, Jasper Canadian Rockies Half Marathon, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Sundance Heads to Mexico City, Flyover Opens in Chicago, Events DC Embassy Chef Challenge, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Untracked Concert Series in Banff, Toronto's 190th Anniversary, Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hilton Anatole's Renovation, Durango Casino & Resort's AAA Four Diamond, DI Heads to Spokane, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This Picture-Perfect Venue for the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere After-Party
Event Production & Fabrication
It’s 'Always Sunny' at South Beach Wine & Food Festival—But Good Weather and Celebs Weren’t the Full Recipe for 2024’s Success
Strategy
Q&A: Inside the Record-Breaking Sustainability Efforts at This Year's Mardi Gras
Opinion & Experts
Was This Pop-Up the Fyre Festival of Kids' Events? Event Profs Weigh In
Event Production & Fabrication
How Dropbox's Unique Summit Theme Leaned Into the Power of Blank Spaces
Opinion & Experts
How Event Vendors Can Spot Scams
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Jasper's Devour! Festival, Mountain Film Festival Heads to Toronto, World Series of Poker at Great Canadian Casino, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Southern Smoke Decanted Fundraiser, Events By Sean Brock Launches, Visit Orlando's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada's Motor Coach Partnership, Rapid Passenger Rail Project, Montréal Airport's New Garage, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Broadmoor's New Hire, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, INVNT's Expansion, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Special Olympics Canada Winter Games, CF Montréal's Airline Partner, Royal Ontario Museum's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
US: YouTube Returns as VidCon Title Sponsor, Thompson Houston Opens, Productionglue's New Hires, and More
Page 1 of 127
Next Page