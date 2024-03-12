GLOBAL: OBE Worldwide, an experience-led agency founded in 1995 by Dan Hirsch and operating as On Board Experiential (OBE), has acquired a majority stake in London-based agency Playmaker Experiential, a move that aims to underscore its commitment to global expansion and strategic growth. Playmaker Experiential brings to the table a team of seasoned experience-makers known for delivering engaging programs for clients such as Nike, the Chicago Bears, the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Jets, and the NFL. Additionally, Playmaker serves as OBE’s local race organization partner for the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge event in London.

CHICAGO: The dual-branded Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop and Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Central Loop announced the appointment of Julie Byrne as the new complex director of sales for both properties. She most recently served as a director of sales at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Chicago - Oak Brook. In her new position, Byrne will lead the sales teams of both properties, developing and implementing strategic sales and business travel initiatives, and fostering relationships with corporate clients and partners for the dual-branded property.

LAS VEGAS: This summer, Wynn Las Vegas will unveil Revelry, an all-new culinary festival bringing together some of the world’s most esteemed chefs, best-in-class vintners, mixologists, art installations, and live entertainment. Taking place June 5-8, Revelry will showcase a variety of events and curated experiences throughout Wynn Las Vegas, featuring top culinary talent from the resort and across the country.

PHOENIX: The first-ever Hondo Rodeo Fest, scheduled for Nov. 7-9 at Chase Field, aims to be a groundbreaking blend of million-dollar rodeo competition and concerts by iconic country musicians, including Zac Brown Band, Brooks & Dunn, Hank Williams Jr., and Old Dominion. The event marks the first of its kind in Phoenix, merging the best in rodeo action with legendary musical performances under the bright lights of Chase Field.

SALT LAKE CITY: Lizzie Fillo recently joined Visit Salt Lake as associate vice president of marketing. She'll oversee Visit Salt Lake’s core marketing functions, leading strategic initiatives to develop Visit Salt Lake’s brand identity and narrative. She was previously the digital lead in the U.K. for PepsiCo's beverage portfolio, spearheading digital transformation focusing on social and partnerships such as the UEFA Champions League.

