BOSTON: Boston's Hotel Commonwealth has become the first hotel in the city to implement a new system to divert 100% of its food waste and repurpose food that otherwise would have been wasted into a high-value, sustainable natural resource. This system—the National Circular Food Waste Partnership with BioGreen360—aims to enable groups to effectively achieve zero-waste meetings and offset their carbon footprints through an environmentally friendly, fully circular process.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA.: The LOOP, aka Las Olas Oceanside Park, in Fort Lauderdale has announced its lineup of spring events for March 2024. Highlights include the fourth annual Spring Fling EGGstravaganza, taking place March 24, which features three egg hunts tailored to different ages, a children's craft corner, live music, contests, and games. Guests will also have the opportunity to snap photos with the Easter Bunny and explore the farmers market for picnic provisions on the lawn.

LAS VEGAS: Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens aims to immerse visitors in the whimsical world of tea parties with its new spring display, "Tea and Tulips." Through May 18, the conservatory will be a dreamlike garden tea fete, celebrating the season's arrival with vibrant floral arrangements and colors. A collaborative effort between designer Ed Libby and the Bellagio horticulture team, “Tea and Tulips” was designed to embody the fanciful spirit of tea parties and the enticing colors and qualities of four tea favorites: rose hip, chamomile, ginger peach, and lavender. Each bed celebrates one of the varieties.

Celebrating more than a decade of bringing the Las Vegas community together in the crusade against childhood cancer, New York-New York Hotel & Casino will host its 15th annual St. Baldrick’s Day head-shaving event on the hotel's Brooklyn Bridge on March 16. Throughout the day, some of the city’s most celebrated names in entertainment will take the stage to serve as celebrity head-shavers for those bold enough to brave the shave for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

NEW YORK: Following the January announcement that Convene will segment its portfolio of brands, its 810 Seventh Ave. location in Midtown Manhattan (formerly an etc.venues) has completed its conversion to a Convene space. It now features updated finishes including new wallpaper and paint, plus newly curated art. The space spans 23,000 square feet across the 22nd and 23rd floors of the building.

