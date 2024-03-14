CANADA: Edmonton's Downtown Dining Week, Killer Mike Headed to Vancouver International Jazz Fest, and More

March 14, 2024

EDMONTON: Visitors can indulge at their favorite downtown restaurant during Edmonton's Downtown Dining Week, taking place March 20-31. Expect an array of multicourse menus available from some of the city's best eateries. This celebration of Edmonton’s diverse culinary scene gives diners an opportunity to enjoy special fixed-price menus from participating restaurants.

MONTREAL: Taiga Motors Corporation, a global leader in the electrification of powersports, announced that it is now a supplier of electric snowmobiles for Alterra Mountain Company. Alterra is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and transitioning its snowmobiles to electric to achieve carbon neutrality across its North American mountain destinations, including Tremblant.

The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau and Espace pour la vie are offering a free program to celebrate the total solar eclipse on April 8. Renowned artists and scientists will be on hand at Parc Jean-Drapeau to accompany the public for this unique event. Starting at 11 a.m., the public is invited to access the park. Free protective eclipse eyeglasses will be available on the day.

TORONTO: Toronto Pearson has been named the "best airport over 40 million passengers in North America" for the sixth time in seven years by Airports Council International (ACI) World, the global trade representative of the world's airports. The award, recognized and coveted by airports around the world, is part of ACI World's Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program, which recognizes airports delivering the best experience for their passengers.

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver International Jazz Festival, Vancouver’s signature kickoff to summer in the city, celebrates its 39th edition June 21-30 at various venues around the city. Coastal Jazz recently announced a headlining performance by Grammy-winning rapper, advocate, and entrepreneur Killer Mike on June 29 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Tickets are available for purchase by the general public on March 14 at 10 a.m. PDT.

