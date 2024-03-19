ATLANTA: Proof of the Pudding—a leader in food service management and catering for state-of-the-art convention centers, sports and entertainment arenas, and college stadiums—announced its agreement to serve as the exclusive caterer for the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, Fla. This adds to the list of cultural attractions that Proof already is serving such as Atlanta Botanical Garden, The Carter Center, World of Coca-Cola, and Zoo Atlanta.

NEW YORK: Moxy Williamsburg has launched an array of new programming perfect for group travelers and local professionals. The programming includes private group karaoke sessions, rooftop yoga, and foodie-friendly pairing classes. The hotel features more than 13,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and boasts an array of venues.

This month, Sweet Catch BK celebrates Women’s History Month with new menu selections, a business series launch, and the celebration of various women winemakers. A panel discussion will take place March 26. The event will be moderated by Sweet Catch BK owner and restaurateur Ka-wana Jefferson, whom women business owners will join to discuss topics from work-life balance to financing to scaling your business.

SAN FRANCISCO: This week, nearly 30,000 members of the global game development community will gather at the Moscone Center as San Francisco welcomes back the Game Developers Conference (GDC), the game industry's premier professional event. GDC is an annual tradition for the city; the conference was born in the Bay Area and has brought the industry together in San Francisco for more than 35 years. This year’s conference takes place March 18-22.

TAMPA, FLA.: Tampa Bay has launched a brand-new Monopoly: Tampa Edition game. The big reveal took place March 12 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as a host of local dignitaries, media, and Mr. Monopoly himself gathered to learn which attractions and landmarks secured a square on one of the world’s most popular game boards. It's now available in select stores and online at select retail partners, including Visit Tampa Bay’s Unlock Tampa Bay Visitors Center.

