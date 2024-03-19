You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
Join BizBash and Connect as we gather 2,000+ event professionals for a conference unlike any other.
Learn more!

US: Moxy Williamsburg's New Meetings Programming, Game Developers Conference, Tampa Bay Monopoly, and More

March 19, 2024

ATLANTA: Proof of the Pudding—a leader in food service management and catering for state-of-the-art convention centers, sports and entertainment arenas, and college stadiums—announced its agreement to serve as the exclusive caterer for the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, Fla. This adds to the list of cultural attractions that Proof already is serving such as Atlanta Botanical Garden, The Carter Center, World of Coca-Cola, and Zoo Atlanta.

NEW YORK: Moxy Williamsburg has launched an array of new programming perfect for group travelers and local professionals. The programming includes private group karaoke sessions, rooftop yoga, and foodie-friendly pairing classes. The hotel features more than 13,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and boasts an array of venues.

This month, Sweet Catch BK celebrates Women’s History Month with new menu selections, a business series launch, and the celebration of various women winemakers. A panel discussion will take place March 26. The event will be moderated by Sweet Catch BK owner and restaurateur Ka-wana Jefferson, whom women business owners will join to discuss topics from work-life balance to financing to scaling your business.

SAN FRANCISCO: This week, nearly 30,000 members of the global game development community will gather at the Moscone Center as San Francisco welcomes back the Game Developers Conference (GDC), the game industry's premier professional event. GDC is an annual tradition for the city; the conference was born in the Bay Area and has brought the industry together in San Francisco for more than 35 years. This year’s conference takes place March 18-22.

TAMPA, FLA.: Tampa Bay has launched a brand-new Monopoly: Tampa Edition game. The big reveal took place March 12 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as a host of local dignitaries, media, and Mr. Monopoly himself gathered to learn which attractions and landmarks secured a square on one of the world’s most popular game boards. It's now available in select stores and online at select retail partners, including Visit Tampa Bay’s Unlock Tampa Bay Visitors Center.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Funding for Indigenous Tourism Alberta, Quebec Autochtone, New Event Venue in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bellagio’s New Spring Display, St. Baldrick’s Day, Convene's Updated NYC Property, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Edmonton's Downtown Dining Week, Killer Mike Headed to Vancouver International Jazz Fest, and More
Industry Buzz
US: OBE Worldwide's Acquisition, Wynn Las Vegas' New Food Festival, Hondo Rodeo Fest, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Funding for Indigenous Tourism Alberta, Quebec Autochtone, New Event Venue in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bellagio’s New Spring Display, St. Baldrick’s Day, Convene's Updated NYC Property, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Edmonton's Downtown Dining Week, Killer Mike Headed to Vancouver International Jazz Fest, and More
Industry Buzz
US: OBE Worldwide's Acquisition, Wynn Las Vegas' New Food Festival, Hondo Rodeo Fest, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary's Grape Escape, Discover Halifax's 2024 Visitor Guide, Greater Victoria Flower Count, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Tripleseat Tickets, Industria Creative's New Hire, MoMA's Black Arts Council Benefit, and More
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Oscars 2024: Peek Inside the Week's Most Star-Studded Events
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This Picture-Perfect Venue for the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere After-Party
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Spring Cleaning: This Whimsical BÉIS Pop-Up Created a Car Wash for Your Luggage
Event Production & Fabrication
How Dropbox's Unique Summit Theme Leaned Into the Power of Blank Spaces
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get Blown Away by This Clever Product Launch Event From Garnier Fructis
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Planners, Designers, & Producers Finding New Ways to Engage and Immerse Attendees
Industry Buzz
CANADA: YYC Food & Drink Experience, Edmonton Craft Beer Festival, Jasper Canadian Rockies Half Marathon, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Sundance Heads to Mexico City, Flyover Opens in Chicago, Events DC Embassy Chef Challenge, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Untracked Concert Series in Banff, Toronto's 190th Anniversary, Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hilton Anatole's Renovation, Durango Casino & Resort's AAA Four Diamond, DI Heads to Spokane, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Jasper's Devour! Festival, Mountain Film Festival Heads to Toronto, World Series of Poker at Great Canadian Casino, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Southern Smoke Decanted Fundraiser, Events By Sean Brock Launches, Visit Orlando's New Hire, and More
Page 1 of 127
Next Page