You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
Join BizBash and Connect as we gather 2,000+ event professionals for a conference unlike any other.
Learn more!

US: Pixis Drones' New Hire, Sundance Film Festival's 2025 Dates, Four Seasons in Santa Fe Completes Renovation, and More

March 21, 2024

GLOBAL: Mandarin Oriental announced the appointment of Alex Schellenberger as senior vice president, brand, to support the strategic vision of Mandarin Oriental to elevate its brand presence and increase its desirability as a luxury hospitality brand. In this newly created global role, Schellenberger will join the group leadership team. Most recently, Schellenberger held the position of global chief marketing officer for Accor based in Paris.

ALEXANDRIA, VA.: Pixis Drones—a drone show company that blends imagination and innovative storytelling with entertainment to create branded aerial art displays—announced the hiring of Mike Hamlet as its creative director. He will focus on expanding and guiding the company’s creative drone shows. Prior to his hiring, Hamlet worked as creative director at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where he developed St. Jude's first in-house Super Bowl spot.

NAPLES, FLA.: The Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau announced the appointment of Jay Tusa as the new tourism director, effective March 25. Tusa will lead destination management, strategic planning, and stakeholder engagement initiatives to further enhance the region's tourism offerings. Tusa most recently served as assistant airport director for strategy and development at Pensacola International Airport.

PARK CITY, UTAH: Save the date. This week, the nonprofit Sundance Institute unveiled the dates for next year's Sundance Film Festival, taking place Jan. 23 to Feb. 2, 2025, in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah. Further details about the upcoming 2025 Sundance Film Festival will be shared over the coming months.

SANTA FE, N.M.: Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado recently completed a multimillion-dollar revitalization encompassing all 65 casitas at the luxury boutique resort. This marks the first guest room renewal since the resort’s 2008 opening. All rooms have been significantly enhanced with new custom-made furniture, technology, lighting, paint, window treatments, artwork, and more.  

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's ICAF, Edmonton's Downtown Defrost, F1 Exhibition in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Moxy Williamsburg's New Meetings Programming, Game Developers Conference, Tampa Bay Monopoly, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Funding for Indigenous Tourism Alberta, Quebec Autochtone, New Event Venue in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bellagio’s New Spring Display, St. Baldrick’s Day, Convene's Updated NYC Property, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's ICAF, Edmonton's Downtown Defrost, F1 Exhibition in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Moxy Williamsburg's New Meetings Programming, Game Developers Conference, Tampa Bay Monopoly, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Funding for Indigenous Tourism Alberta, Quebec Autochtone, New Event Venue in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bellagio’s New Spring Display, St. Baldrick’s Day, Convene's Updated NYC Property, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Edmonton's Downtown Dining Week, Killer Mike Headed to Vancouver International Jazz Fest, and More
Industry Buzz
US: OBE Worldwide's Acquisition, Wynn Las Vegas' New Food Festival, Hondo Rodeo Fest, and More
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Oscars 2024: Peek Inside the Week's Most Star-Studded Events
Event Design & Decor
7 Steal-Worthy Design Trends From the 2024 Award Season's Prettiest Parties
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Planners, Designers, & Producers Finding New Ways to Engage and Immerse Attendees
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Coke’s Trippy AI-Powered Pop-Up Experience
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Helen Bassett
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get Blown Away by This Clever Product Launch Event From Garnier Fructis
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary's Grape Escape, Discover Halifax's 2024 Visitor Guide, Greater Victoria Flower Count, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Tripleseat Tickets, Industria Creative's New Hire, MoMA's Black Arts Council Benefit, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: YYC Food & Drink Experience, Edmonton Craft Beer Festival, Jasper Canadian Rockies Half Marathon, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Sundance Heads to Mexico City, Flyover Opens in Chicago, Events DC Embassy Chef Challenge, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Untracked Concert Series in Banff, Toronto's 190th Anniversary, Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hilton Anatole's Renovation, Durango Casino & Resort's AAA Four Diamond, DI Heads to Spokane, and More
Page 1 of 127
Next Page