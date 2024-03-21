GLOBAL: Mandarin Oriental announced the appointment of Alex Schellenberger as senior vice president, brand, to support the strategic vision of Mandarin Oriental to elevate its brand presence and increase its desirability as a luxury hospitality brand. In this newly created global role, Schellenberger will join the group leadership team. Most recently, Schellenberger held the position of global chief marketing officer for Accor based in Paris.

ALEXANDRIA, VA.: Pixis Drones—a drone show company that blends imagination and innovative storytelling with entertainment to create branded aerial art displays—announced the hiring of Mike Hamlet as its creative director. He will focus on expanding and guiding the company’s creative drone shows. Prior to his hiring, Hamlet worked as creative director at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where he developed St. Jude's first in-house Super Bowl spot.

NAPLES, FLA.: The Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau announced the appointment of Jay Tusa as the new tourism director, effective March 25. Tusa will lead destination management, strategic planning, and stakeholder engagement initiatives to further enhance the region's tourism offerings. Tusa most recently served as assistant airport director for strategy and development at Pensacola International Airport.

PARK CITY, UTAH: Save the date. This week, the nonprofit Sundance Institute unveiled the dates for next year's Sundance Film Festival, taking place Jan. 23 to Feb. 2, 2025, in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah. Further details about the upcoming 2025 Sundance Film Festival will be shared over the coming months.

SANTA FE, N.M.: Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado recently completed a multimillion-dollar revitalization encompassing all 65 casitas at the luxury boutique resort. This marks the first guest room renewal since the resort’s 2008 opening. All rooms have been significantly enhanced with new custom-made furniture, technology, lighting, paint, window treatments, artwork, and more.

