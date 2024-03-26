NATIONAL: Zoom Events has launched new image generation capabilities within its AI companion tool. Now, event organizers can generate realistic or abstract images for all parts of an event (including masthead, emails, sessions, virtual backgrounds, video product elements, and more). The service can also assist with content generation, helping users write event descriptions, speaker bios, announcements, and marketing emails.

HONOLULU: Hospitality industry veteran Kris Wagoner has joined destination management company MC&A’s flagship Hawaii office as the new vice president of human resources. Wagoner comes to MC&A with over 18 years of HR and hospitality industry experience, having held several roles with Wyndham Hotels and as a consultant for a property management company.

INDIO, CALIF.: Heineken, an official Coachella sponsor for more than 20 years, has announced the lineup for its official Coachella activation, Heineken House. The immersive experience—open on festival grounds April 12-14 and April 19-21, will see headlining sets from T-Pain and Fat Joe, alongside DJs Bia and Lupe Fiasco and other stars from the worlds of hip-hop, rap, and EDM.

LAS VEGAS: Enhancing its collection of outdoor dining experiences, Bellagio has unveiled COMO Poolside Café & Bar, nestled within the resort’s newly redesigned pool deck. The Italian cafe, designed by Las Vegas-based boutique firm Woogmaster Studio in partnership with MGM Resorts International Design Group, seats 150 in its main dining room that overlooks Bellagio’s garden; there’s also a 30-seat bar.

MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: American Heritage Schools, in partnership with Lighthouse of Broward, will host its fourth annual Heroes event—a fundraising concert and auction to benefit the blind and visually impaired in Broward County—at American Heritage Schools’ Center for the Arts’ auditorium May 4. The event will be a speakeasy-themed soiree featuring singer Mitch Franco.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]