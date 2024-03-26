Win big by sharing your event sourcing insights.
CANADA: Japan Festival Canada's 2024 Dates, Hilton Toronto's New Restaurant, an Outdoor Rooftop in Vancouver, and More

March 26, 2024

NATIONAL: Zoom Events has launched new image generation capabilities within its AI companion tool. Now, event organizers can generate realistic or abstract images for all parts of an event (including masthead, emails, sessions, virtual backgrounds, video product elements, and more). The service can also assist with content generation, helping users write event descriptions, speaker bios, announcements, and marketing emails.

Marriott International has expanded its Marriott Bonvoy travel program through a collaboration with the Cathay Membership program, the loyalty program of Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific. The partnership gives Cathay’s 11 million members access to Marriott's 8,800 hotels and resorts around the world, where they can access benefits like hotel stay redemptions, two-way points transfer, and enhanced flight and travel package experiences.

MISSISSAUGA, ONT.: Japan Festival Canada will take place Aug. 17-18 at Mississauga Celebration Square. The event has been running since 2016, and is billed as “the largest Japanese cultural event in North America.” It will include live performances, food and shopping vendors, and demonstrations such as origami and cultural dances. 

TORONTO: Bar and brasserie Frenchy has opened on the main lobby level of the newly renovated Hilton Toronto. The space has a sophisticated design that was overseen by DesignAgency in conjunction with Barney River, with a palette of burgundy hues, wood, marble, and florals. Private dining options are available at the Parisian-inspired restaurant.

VANCOUVER: Reliance Properties plans to redevelop 811 Carnarvon St. in downtown New Westminster into a mixed-use tower development, complete with hotel rooms and condos. The project recently entered the rezoning application stage; plans call for a 44-story building with 469 condos, 145 hotel rooms, a restaurant, and an outdoor rooftop space for hotel guests.

