CANADA: Le 9e to Reopen in Montreal, Illuminarium at the Distillery District, Exhibition Place's New Accreditation, and More

March 28, 2024

GLOBAL: The International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) announced today it will lend its expertise and perspective on the B2B and B2C exhibition industry to the Events Industry Council (EIC) for an upcoming yearlong study that will examine emerging issues and trends most likely to shape the exhibition and event industry in the years to come. 

NATIONAL: The Hong Kong Tourism Board and Air Canada announced the launch of the Home Away from Home Flight Pass, which allows Canadian Aeroplan members to lock in their flight prices to Hong Kong. This joint initiative is available until April 12 for flights between Canada and Hong Kong. Flight Passes are prepaid packages of one-way flight credits that allow travelers to secure the price right away and travel when they want in the following 12 months, providing peace of mind and flexibility when planning trips.

MONTREAL: Le 9e, the beloved restaurant on the ninth floor of the Eaton Centre in downtown Montréal, is set to reopen this spring after closing in 1999. Originally opened in 1931, the restaurant was known for its incredible art deco design and luxurious experience. The building's owner, Ivanhoé Cambridge, and EVOQ Architecture are working to preserve the heritage and style while offering all the luxuries of the modern day, giving a new life to the iconic venue through restaurant and event spaces.

TORONTO: Illuminarium at The Distillery District has opened its doors to event planners and experiential brands. The popular immersive experience venue features 7,000 square feet of customizable space, 108 speakers built within the walls, 26 of the world’s most advanced RGB pure laser projection by Panasonic, and LIDAR sensors that blanket the space with interactivity, plus in-house technology and a custom content creative team.

Exhibition Place was recently awarded the prestigious Rainbow Registered accreditation by the Canadian Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. This recognition is awarded to businesses demonstrating a robust commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusivity and diversity in their operations and services. Rainbow Registered accreditation involves a comprehensive process that assesses businesses across various domains, including policy and procedures, communication and knowledge, and training. This process ensures that the businesses are not only talking about inclusivity but are making genuine efforts to implement it. 

