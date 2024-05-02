GLOBAL: Destinations International, a resource for destination organizations, announced the release of its 2023 Annual Report. The report highlights a record-breaking year with 107 new destination organization members, expanding DI's reach across 30 countries and territories, and the introduction of the Community Vitality Wheel, a new tool to illustrate the essential role of destination organizations in community vitality.

NATIONAL: Trans Canada Trail announced the appointment of Mathieu Roy as its new CEO following an extensive executive search. Roy, a professional engineer with the Order of Engineers of Quebec, co-founded and successfully led his own environmental consulting firm before joining Trans Canada Trail in 2017. Previously serving as vice president and chief trail experience officer, Roy played a pivotal role in trail operations and strategic relationship building with trail groups, communities, and governments.

MONTREAL: C2 Montreal announced the programming for its 13th edition, which will be held May 21-23 at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal. More than 100 experts from around the world will take part in more than 40 conferences, labs, and coaching sessions, promising an immersive and inspiring experience. Participants will also have the opportunity to attend performances, master classes, braindate sessions, networking cocktails, and other educational activities, catering to both business and personal growth.

TORONTO: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announced a multiyear partnership with Toronto Football Club as the team's official international airline. This collaboration aims to build on the airline's long-standing legacy of connecting Ontarians to destinations worldwide. As part of the partnership, KLM will be the title sponsor of the Tunnel Club, known as "the heartbeat of BMO Field." Drawing inspiration from the renowned KLM Crown Lounges in Amsterdam, as well as the newly renovated one at Toronto Pearson Airport, KLM will reimagine the space to provide a new experience for fans.

VANCOUVER: Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Pacific Autism Family Network (PAFN) wrapped up Autism Acceptance Month (April) by unveiling two key initiatives in support of the neurodiverse community. The first was the launch of a series of interactive travel training videos, created through a partnership with YVR, PAFN, and AIDE Canada. YVR is also providing comprehensive neurodiverse inclusion training to its employees, from frontline workers to staff in a range of areas, including fire and rescue personnel.

