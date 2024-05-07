MONTREAL: The Port of Montreal announced the official launch of the 2024 cruise season with the arrival of Holland America's Volendam. The 2024 cruise season promises to live up to last year's success, with some 50,000 passengers expected between May 4 and Oct. 28, over the course of 41 operations that include nine calls and 32 boardings/disembarkations.

NIPIGON, ONT.: Construction is set to begin on the Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area Administration and Visitor Centre in Nipigon, Ontario. Once complete, this building will serve as Parks Canada's primary operations base and visitor reception area for the Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area. The new administration and visitor center will be a place for connection and visitor discovery, and Parks Canada's first Passive House Plus, net-zero carbon build.

OTTAWA: Ottawa recently hosted the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution at its Shaw Centre, drawing over 4,000 attendees from 175 countries. This key event, aimed at tackling the global challenge of plastic pollution, took place April 23-29, coinciding with Earth Day celebrations. During the weeklong summit, international delegates focused on the urgent need to regulate and reduce the most harmful types of plastic, discussing strategies to decrease overall plastic production and consumption. The sessions highlighted the importance of international cooperation in fostering a transition to sustainable plastic use.

TORONTO: At the end of April, the Toronto Public Library Foundation (TPLF) surpassed its fundraising targets, reaching an unprecedented $1,071,550 in support of the library foundation. Toronto’s city builders joined library lovers, business leaders, and philanthropists at Biblio Bash, presented by Fitzrovia. Attended by over 425 guests and 38 of Canada’s notable authors, the sold-out black-tie gala was dedicated to raising funds for library initiatives to support those settling in Toronto.

The grand opening festivities for Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto took place this past weekend and began with a ceremony attended by esteemed dignitaries including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ontario Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy, CEO of Ontario Lottery and Gaming Duncan Hannay, and CEO of Great Canadian Entertainment Matthew Anfinson. The weekend kicked off with back-to-back concerts by Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, hosted in the resort's state-of-the-art 5,000-person theater.

