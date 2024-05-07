Take our latest survey for the chance to win a $250 gift card!
Are you tracking the right metrics for event marketing success? Share your thoughts and enter to win $250 Amazon gift card.

CANADA: Montreal's Cruise Season, Toronto Public Library Foundation Fundraiser, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's Grand Opening Celebration, and More

May 7, 2024

MONTREAL: The Port of Montreal announced the official launch of the 2024 cruise season with the arrival of Holland America's Volendam. The 2024 cruise season promises to live up to last year's success, with some 50,000 passengers expected between May 4 and Oct. 28, over the course of 41 operations that include nine calls and 32 boardings/disembarkations.

NIPIGON, ONT.: Construction is set to begin on the Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area Administration and Visitor Centre in Nipigon, Ontario. Once complete, this building will serve as Parks Canada's primary operations base and visitor reception area for the Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area. The new administration and visitor center will be a place for connection and visitor discovery, and Parks Canada's first Passive House Plus, net-zero carbon build.

OTTAWA: Ottawa recently hosted the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution at its Shaw Centre, drawing over 4,000 attendees from 175 countries. This key event, aimed at tackling the global challenge of plastic pollution, took place April 23-29, coinciding with Earth Day celebrations. During the weeklong summit, international delegates focused on the urgent need to regulate and reduce the most harmful types of plastic, discussing strategies to decrease overall plastic production and consumption. The sessions highlighted the importance of international cooperation in fostering a transition to sustainable plastic use.

TORONTO: At the end of April, the Toronto Public Library Foundation (TPLF) surpassed its fundraising targets, reaching an unprecedented $1,071,550 in support of the library foundation. Toronto’s city builders joined library lovers, business leaders, and philanthropists at Biblio Bash, presented by Fitzrovia. Attended by over 425 guests and 38 of Canada’s notable authors, the sold-out black-tie gala was dedicated to raising funds for library initiatives to support those settling in Toronto. 

The grand opening festivities for Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto took place this past weekend and began with a ceremony attended by esteemed dignitaries including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ontario Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy, CEO of Ontario Lottery and Gaming Duncan Hannay, and CEO of Great Canadian Entertainment Matthew Anfinson. The weekend kicked off with back-to-back concerts by Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, hosted in the resort's state-of-the-art 5,000-person theater.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: VidCon's Speaker Lineup, Cooking Live in Boston, The Venetian's Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Thompson Houston Opens Spa, Lake Tahoe Resort's New Restaurant, Around the World Embassy Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Trans Canada Trail's New CEO, C2 Montreal, Vancouver Airport's Neurodiverse Initiatives, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hotel Nickel Plate Opens, 2020 Stadium Swim Grad Splash, Orlando's Sports District Named, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: VidCon's Speaker Lineup, Cooking Live in Boston, The Venetian's Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Thompson Houston Opens Spa, Lake Tahoe Resort's New Restaurant, Around the World Embassy Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Trans Canada Trail's New CEO, C2 Montreal, Vancouver Airport's Neurodiverse Initiatives, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hotel Nickel Plate Opens, 2020 Stadium Swim Grad Splash, Orlando's Sports District Named, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Toronto's New CEO, Your Yard Series at Exhibition Place, Destination Greater Victoria Awards, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Estancia La Jolla's Renovation, CityPickle Returns to NYC, Pennsylvania Convention Center's Sustainability Report, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Adidas, Red Bull, STARZ, and More
BizBash Sports
How Can Brand Partners Create Authentic Experiences at Sporting Events? Here’s What Industry Experts Had to Say
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2024: Inside the Bevy of Bashes From Big-Name Media Brands
Event Design & Decor
Coachella 2024: 5 Steal-Worthy Event Design Trends From This Year's Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Dreamville Festival 2024: See How This Music Event Kicked Off the Outdoor Activation Season for Brands
Event Production & Fabrication
How This Star-Studded 'Bluey' Party Gave Kids the Full Hollywood Premiere Experience
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada Cup XCO, TOOR Hotel in Toronto, An Evening with ALOK, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Opus Group's New CEO, PGA Frisco Resort’s Summer of Glow, NIVA ‘24, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: IHG Hotels' AirPlay, Yellowstone Bourbon Partners with Trans Canada Trail, Montréal Convention Center's New Networking Space, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bizzabo's New Report, Trilith Studios' Expansion, Sheraton Phoenix's New Outdoor Activities for Groups, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, The Scotsman Hotel Opens, Queen's Cross Food Hall, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Epicurean Atlanta's New Hires, Details on Universal Orlando Resort's New Properties, Portland Ritz Earns LEED Gold, and More
Page 1 of 129
Next Page