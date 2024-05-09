Take our latest survey for the chance to win a $250 gift card!
Are you tracking the right metrics for event marketing success? Share your thoughts and enter to win $250 Amazon gift card.

US: BCD Meetings & Events' New AI Tool, Fanatics Fest NYC, El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen's Renovation, and More

May 9, 2024

GLOBAL: Dan Meis has been appointed as AECOM’s director of global sports design. In this role, he will contribute to and expand the company's sports and venue design work across the country. AECOM’s marquee projects include the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Meis’ first day with the firm will be May 10.

ASM Global hospitality division SAVOR has announced the company has added two key players in the food and beverage industry to its experienced team. Jason Dowd has been appointed SAVOR’s new senior vice president of culinary and innovation, and industry veteran Craig Condra has been named regional vice president, food and beverage.

CHICAGO: BCD Meetings & Events introduced its newest technology innovation, Assist, a proprietary generative AI tool designed to transform the way its teams work. The tool encompasses the first phase of its launch of a robust suite of technology advances being released in the coming months that will create efficiencies in how the company supports clients. Assist has been developed to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and provide valuable assistance in day-to-day tasks. At the same time, it prioritizes responsible AI and the security and privacy of data and intellectual property. 

NEW YORK: Fanatics Events' recently launched Fanatics Fest NYC will bring together fans across all sports to celebrate their passions under one roof, and Komo technologies will be used to amplify each stage of the experience. Komo Technologies (Komo) is a customer engagement platform that helps brands and properties connect with their customers through gamified experiences and interactions. Komo will work with Fanatics Events to unlock new levels of fan engagement at each stage of the fan journey through interactive and immersive experiences at several of their events over the next year, starting with Fanatics Fest NYC, taking place Aug. 16-18.

SONOMA, CALIF.: One of Sonoma’s most historic landmarks, El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen, debuted the first of a two-part renovation plan at the property on May 1, beginning with a complete guest room redesign. Nestled in the heart of bustling downtown Sonoma, El Dorado is a 27-room hotel and award-winning restaurant with a long-standing legacy as the crown jewel of the Sonoma Plaza. Marking the start of a new chapter for the storied hotel, the new design draws inspiration from the energy of wine country and the bohemian charm of Sonoma, while seamlessly integrating the sophisticated look and feel of a California getaway.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide, Québec Event Prof Receives Hilton Award, Formula 1 Exhibition Toronto Opens, and More
Industry Buzz
US: VidCon's Speaker Lineup, Cooking Live in Boston, The Venetian's Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal's Cruise Season, Toronto Public Library Foundation Fundraiser, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's Grand Opening Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Thompson Houston Opens Spa, Lake Tahoe Resort's New Restaurant, Around the World Embassy Tour, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide, Québec Event Prof Receives Hilton Award, Formula 1 Exhibition Toronto Opens, and More
Industry Buzz
US: VidCon's Speaker Lineup, Cooking Live in Boston, The Venetian's Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal's Cruise Season, Toronto Public Library Foundation Fundraiser, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's Grand Opening Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Thompson Houston Opens Spa, Lake Tahoe Resort's New Restaurant, Around the World Embassy Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Trans Canada Trail's New CEO, C2 Montreal, Vancouver Airport's Neurodiverse Initiatives, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hotel Nickel Plate Opens, 2020 Stadium Swim Grad Splash, Orlando's Sports District Named, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Adidas, Red Bull, STARZ, and More
Sports
2024 Kentucky Derby: How the 150-Year-Old Event Stays Fresh with New Experiences and Partnerships
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2024: Inside the Bevy of Bashes From Big-Name Media Brands
Event Production & Fabrication
How This Star-Studded 'Bluey' Party Gave Kids the Full Hollywood Premiere Experience
Event Design & Decor
Coachella 2024: 5 Steal-Worthy Event Design Trends From This Year's Festival
Sports
2024 NFL Draft: See How Detroit Welcomed Football Fans with Community Pride
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Toronto's New CEO, Your Yard Series at Exhibition Place, Destination Greater Victoria Awards, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Estancia La Jolla's Renovation, CityPickle Returns to NYC, Pennsylvania Convention Center's Sustainability Report, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada Cup XCO, TOOR Hotel in Toronto, An Evening with ALOK, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Opus Group's New CEO, PGA Frisco Resort’s Summer of Glow, NIVA ‘24, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: IHG Hotels' AirPlay, Yellowstone Bourbon Partners with Trans Canada Trail, Montréal Convention Center's New Networking Space, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bizzabo's New Report, Trilith Studios' Expansion, Sheraton Phoenix's New Outdoor Activities for Groups, and More
Page 1 of 129
Next Page