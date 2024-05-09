GLOBAL: Dan Meis has been appointed as AECOM’s director of global sports design. In this role, he will contribute to and expand the company's sports and venue design work across the country. AECOM’s marquee projects include the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Meis’ first day with the firm will be May 10.

ASM Global hospitality division SAVOR has announced the company has added two key players in the food and beverage industry to its experienced team. Jason Dowd has been appointed SAVOR’s new senior vice president of culinary and innovation, and industry veteran Craig Condra has been named regional vice president, food and beverage.

CHICAGO: BCD Meetings & Events introduced its newest technology innovation, Assist, a proprietary generative AI tool designed to transform the way its teams work. The tool encompasses the first phase of its launch of a robust suite of technology advances being released in the coming months that will create efficiencies in how the company supports clients. Assist has been developed to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and provide valuable assistance in day-to-day tasks. At the same time, it prioritizes responsible AI and the security and privacy of data and intellectual property.

NEW YORK: Fanatics Events' recently launched Fanatics Fest NYC will bring together fans across all sports to celebrate their passions under one roof, and Komo technologies will be used to amplify each stage of the experience. Komo Technologies (Komo) is a customer engagement platform that helps brands and properties connect with their customers through gamified experiences and interactions. Komo will work with Fanatics Events to unlock new levels of fan engagement at each stage of the fan journey through interactive and immersive experiences at several of their events over the next year, starting with Fanatics Fest NYC, taking place Aug. 16-18.

SONOMA, CALIF.: One of Sonoma’s most historic landmarks, El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen, debuted the first of a two-part renovation plan at the property on May 1, beginning with a complete guest room redesign. Nestled in the heart of bustling downtown Sonoma, El Dorado is a 27-room hotel and award-winning restaurant with a long-standing legacy as the crown jewel of the Sonoma Plaza. Marking the start of a new chapter for the storied hotel, the new design draws inspiration from the energy of wine country and the bohemian charm of Sonoma, while seamlessly integrating the sophisticated look and feel of a California getaway.

