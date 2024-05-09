GLOBAL: Dan Meis has been appointed as AECOM’s director of global sports design. In this role, he will contribute to and expand the company's sports and venue design work across the U.S. AECOM’s marquee projects include the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Meis’ first day with the firm will be May 10.

ASM Global hospitality division SAVOR has announced the company has added two key players in the food and beverage industry to its experienced team. Jason Dowd has been appointed SAVOR’s new senior vice president of culinary and innovation, and industry veteran Craig Condra has been named regional vice president, food and beverage.

NIAGARA, ONT.: Immerse yourself in the dynamic world of Ontario wine with the release of the 2024/25 Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide. Featuring an extensive lineup of 150 Ontario VQA wineries, the latest edition aims to serve as an ultimate companion for crafting unforgettable adventures across Ontario's diverse wine regions. Beyond winery listings, the guide spotlights where to stay, dine, and play in Prince Edward County, Lake Erie North Shore, the Emerging Regions, Niagara Escarpment, and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

QUEBEC CITY: Gina Cuglietta, director of sales and marketing at Hilton Québec, recently received the prestigious 2023 Sales Circle of Excellence award from Hilton. Beyond her role at Hilton Québec, Cuglietta also serves on the board of directors of Québec City’s hotel association. Québec City Business Destination says her collaborative spirit and experience contribute to strengthening the destination's position as a preferred choice for business events.

TORONTO: The Formula 1 Exhibition Toronto presented by TSN opened its doors May 3. Five years in the making—and making its North American debut at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto—The Formula 1 Exhibition is scheduled to run until midsummer, giving F1 fans and followers unprecedented access to F1 cars, artifacts, and the stories that define the sport. The 20,000-square-foot exhibition features six rooms, four race cars, 96 helmets, authentic car parts and components, 10 racing simulators, interactive games, and more.

