Take our latest survey for the chance to win a $250 gift card!
Are you tracking the right metrics for event marketing success? Share your thoughts and enter to win $250 Amazon gift card.

CANADA: Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide, Québec Event Prof Receives Hilton Award, Formula 1 Exhibition Toronto Opens, and More

May 9, 2024

GLOBAL: Dan Meis has been appointed as AECOM’s director of global sports design. In this role, he will contribute to and expand the company's sports and venue design work across the U.S. AECOM’s marquee projects include the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Meis’ first day with the firm will be May 10.

ASM Global hospitality division SAVOR has announced the company has added two key players in the food and beverage industry to its experienced team. Jason Dowd has been appointed SAVOR’s new senior vice president of culinary and innovation, and industry veteran Craig Condra has been named regional vice president, food and beverage.

NIAGARA, ONT.: Immerse yourself in the dynamic world of Ontario wine with the release of the 2024/25 Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide. Featuring an extensive lineup of 150 Ontario VQA wineries, the latest edition aims to serve as an ultimate companion for crafting unforgettable adventures across Ontario's diverse wine regions. Beyond winery listings, the guide spotlights where to stay, dine, and play in Prince Edward County, Lake Erie North Shore, the Emerging Regions, Niagara Escarpment, and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

QUEBEC CITY: Gina Cuglietta, director of sales and marketing at Hilton Québec, recently received the prestigious 2023 Sales Circle of Excellence award from Hilton. Beyond her role at Hilton Québec, Cuglietta also serves on the board of directors of Québec City’s hotel association. Québec City Business Destination says her collaborative spirit and experience contribute to strengthening the destination's position as a preferred choice for business events.

TORONTO: The Formula 1 Exhibition Toronto presented by TSN opened its doors May 3. Five years in the making—and making its North American debut at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto—The Formula 1 Exhibition is scheduled to run until midsummer, giving F1 fans and followers unprecedented access to F1 cars, artifacts, and the stories that define the sport. The 20,000-square-foot exhibition features six rooms, four race cars, 96 helmets, authentic car parts and components, 10 racing simulators, interactive games, and more.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: BCD Meetings & Events' New AI Tool, Fanatics Fest NYC, El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
US: VidCon's Speaker Lineup, Cooking Live in Boston, The Venetian's Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal's Cruise Season, Toronto Public Library Foundation Fundraiser, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's Grand Opening Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Thompson Houston Opens Spa, Lake Tahoe Resort's New Restaurant, Around the World Embassy Tour, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: BCD Meetings & Events' New AI Tool, Fanatics Fest NYC, El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
US: VidCon's Speaker Lineup, Cooking Live in Boston, The Venetian's Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal's Cruise Season, Toronto Public Library Foundation Fundraiser, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's Grand Opening Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Thompson Houston Opens Spa, Lake Tahoe Resort's New Restaurant, Around the World Embassy Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Trans Canada Trail's New CEO, C2 Montreal, Vancouver Airport's Neurodiverse Initiatives, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hotel Nickel Plate Opens, 2020 Stadium Swim Grad Splash, Orlando's Sports District Named, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Adidas, Red Bull, STARZ, and More
Sports
2024 Kentucky Derby: How the 150-Year-Old Event Stays Fresh with New Experiences and Partnerships
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2024: Inside the Bevy of Bashes From Big-Name Media Brands
Event Production & Fabrication
How This Star-Studded 'Bluey' Party Gave Kids the Full Hollywood Premiere Experience
Event Design & Decor
Coachella 2024: 5 Steal-Worthy Event Design Trends From This Year's Festival
Sports
2024 NFL Draft: See How Detroit Welcomed Football Fans with Community Pride
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Toronto's New CEO, Your Yard Series at Exhibition Place, Destination Greater Victoria Awards, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Estancia La Jolla's Renovation, CityPickle Returns to NYC, Pennsylvania Convention Center's Sustainability Report, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada Cup XCO, TOOR Hotel in Toronto, An Evening with ALOK, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Opus Group's New CEO, PGA Frisco Resort’s Summer of Glow, NIVA ‘24, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: IHG Hotels' AirPlay, Yellowstone Bourbon Partners with Trans Canada Trail, Montréal Convention Center's New Networking Space, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Bizzabo's New Report, Trilith Studios' Expansion, Sheraton Phoenix's New Outdoor Activities for Groups, and More
Page 1 of 129
Next Page