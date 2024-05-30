CANADA: Element Hotel by Westin in Calgary, Destination St. John's New CEO, Destination Vancouver's New Survey, and More

May 30, 2024

CALGARY: PBA Group of Companies and its partner Concord Hospitality have officially started converting the former 12-story Canadian Centre office building into an Element Hotel by Westin. The property will offer 226 suites, with fully furnished extended-stay units. It is the first hospitality project as part of the Downtown Calgary Development Incentive Program and will remove 170,000 square feet of unused office space from the city's core. 

MONTREAL: Montréal has been crowned the best destination for international association meetings in North America for an eighth consecutive year, according to the rankings of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), which includes some 10,000 events held around the world in 2023. Montréal is confirming its place based on the total number of events held. 

ST. JOHN'S, NL: Destination St. John's announced the appointment of Paul Bugge as its new CEO. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the tourism industry, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, having significantly contributed to the growth and success of DSJ in his current position and with other leading organizations in the tourism sector.

TORONTO: To celebrate the centennial of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), the RCAF Foundation is collaborating with Union Station and the RCAF on a special F-18 cockpit installation for people to view and sit in the pilot's seat. The installation is open now through June 2 in front of Union Station at 55 Front St. W. People will be able to view, sit in, and take photos of the cockpit, and learn more about the RCAF from serving members.

VANCOUVER: Destination Vancouver released a new survey that shows that the majority of residents overwhelmingly value the contribution that visitors make to the local economy. Destination Vancouver’s "Residents’ Perceptions of Vancouver’s Tourism Industry" is part of Destination British Columbia's (DBC) annual Resident Perceptions of British Columbia’s Tourism Industry. The survey of BC residents tracks and monitors their perceptions of the tourism industry on a community and provincial level.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Visit Baltimore Mobile Visitor Center, Las Vegas Restaurant Week, World Equestrian Center – Ocala's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Promotions at MAS, New Convention Hotel in New Orleans, New Event Venue in Philly, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canadian Tourism Data Collective, Doors Open Ottawa, New Cocktail Bar in Québec City, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Ritz-Carlton Naples' New Tennis Center, ArtsConnection's 2024 Benefit, Expo! Expo! Looking for Presenters, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Visit Baltimore Mobile Visitor Center, Las Vegas Restaurant Week, World Equestrian Center – Ocala's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Promotions at MAS, New Convention Hotel in New Orleans, New Event Venue in Philly, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canadian Tourism Data Collective, Doors Open Ottawa, New Cocktail Bar in Québec City, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Ritz-Carlton Naples' New Tennis Center, ArtsConnection's 2024 Benefit, Expo! Expo! Looking for Presenters, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Airdrie Children's Festival, Montreal's Port in the City Event, Doors Open Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: City Cruises Chicago, W San Francisco's What She Said Speaker Series, Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour, and More
Most Popular
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Porsche, Shondaland, BÉIS, and More
Event Design & Decor
The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
Event Production & Fabrication
Robin Hood's 2024 Benefit Gala Enters 'The Matrix'—with No Glitches but Plenty of Glamour
Programming & Entertainment
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Mili Marcetic
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Strategy, Warwick Le Crystal – Montreal Sponsors Art Exhibit, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto's New Spa Offerings
Industry Buzz
US: Convene 4 Climate, The NAMA Show 2024, Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Corona Canada's Accessing Paradise Pledge, Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24, Victoria Airport's New Control Tower, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Omni Atlanta's Renovation and Rebrand, a New Rooftop Venue in Denver, TrivWorks Emcee Bureau, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Indigenous Tourism Fund, ComediHa! in Montreal, Canadian Canoe Museum's New Facility, and More
Industry Buzz
US: BCD Meetings & Events' New AI Tool, Fanatics Fest NYC, El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen's Renovation, and More
Page 1 of 130
Next Page