CALGARY: PBA Group of Companies and its partner Concord Hospitality have officially started converting the former 12-story Canadian Centre office building into an Element Hotel by Westin. The property will offer 226 suites, with fully furnished extended-stay units. It is the first hospitality project as part of the Downtown Calgary Development Incentive Program and will remove 170,000 square feet of unused office space from the city's core.

MONTREAL: Montréal has been crowned the best destination for international association meetings in North America for an eighth consecutive year, according to the rankings of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), which includes some 10,000 events held around the world in 2023. Montréal is confirming its place based on the total number of events held.

ST. JOHN'S, NL: Destination St. John's announced the appointment of Paul Bugge as its new CEO. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the tourism industry, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, having significantly contributed to the growth and success of DSJ in his current position and with other leading organizations in the tourism sector.

TORONTO: To celebrate the centennial of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), the RCAF Foundation is collaborating with Union Station and the RCAF on a special F-18 cockpit installation for people to view and sit in the pilot's seat. The installation is open now through June 2 in front of Union Station at 55 Front St. W. People will be able to view, sit in, and take photos of the cockpit, and learn more about the RCAF from serving members.

VANCOUVER: Destination Vancouver released a new survey that shows that the majority of residents overwhelmingly value the contribution that visitors make to the local economy. Destination Vancouver’s "Residents’ Perceptions of Vancouver’s Tourism Industry" is part of Destination British Columbia's (DBC) annual Resident Perceptions of British Columbia’s Tourism Industry. The survey of BC residents tracks and monitors their perceptions of the tourism industry on a community and provincial level.

