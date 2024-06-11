GLOBAL: Convene has promoted two senior leadership team members: Phoenix Porcelli to head of sales and James Frankis to head of product. Porcelli leads a team of 83 meeting and event sales professionals across 37 locations in nine global cities. Her promotion comes on the heels of integrating the etc.venues sales team into Convene (following the 2023 acquisition of the company). Frankis oversees the design, product standards, customer experience, and packaging across the company’s portfolio of brands, including etc.venues.

DETROIT: Courtyard by Marriott announced the completion of a significant renovation to transform both the interior and exterior of its Courtyard Detroit Downtown hotel. Owned by Bedrock and operated by Marriott International, the 260-room hotel resides inside the Millender Center. New ergonomic workspaces have been added to the hotel to complement existing spaces and have been modernized to now offer individual breakout rooms, midsize meeting rooms, and large conference rooms. All spaces are fully equipped with NodesNow, an all-in-one meeting ecosystem that includes 86-inch, 4K display projection screens with a multitouch interface for smarter meetings.

LAS VEGAS: HBX Group shared key insights into current travel trends and market growth during its inaugural day of the MarketHub Americas by HBX Group, celebrated last week in Las Vegas with the theme "New Frontiers." Key highlights included insights from top HBX Group executives and industry experts, showcasing the evolving landscape of the travel industry, with a special focus on regional market dynamics.

PARK CITY, UTAH: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley is nearing its November 2024 debut, and two Hyatt Hotels leaders have been appointed: general manager Anthony Duggan and director of sales, marketing, and events Christina Richardson. With a wealth of luxury resort brand positioning experience, Duggan and Richardson bring an abundance of knowledge and passion to this brand-new luxury build, which anchors the highly anticipated East Village expansion to Utah’s Deer Valley Resort.

PHILADELPHIA: As the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets head to London for the MLB World Tour: London Series June 8-9, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) will leverage the opportunity to promote the city as a travel destination to this important market. The PHLCVB will execute a multipart campaign and in-market media blitz consisting of in-ballpark and out-of-home advertisements and in-person events and activations. With the U.K. serving as the leading feeder market for overseas visitors to Philadelphia, the international games are a key opportunity to further attract visitors to the city.

