Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Connect Marketplace isn't just any conference—it's your gateway to unlimited opportunity. Secure your spot!

CANADA: Calgary's BMO Centre Now Open, Ottawa Tourism Addresses Food Waste Recovery, Toronto Pearson's Accessibility Certification, and More

June 11, 2024

GLOBAL: Convene has promoted two senior leadership team members: Phoenix Porcelli to head of sales and James Frankis to head of product. Porcelli leads a team of 83 meeting and event sales professionals across 37 locations in nine global cities. Her promotion comes on the heels of integrating the etc.venues sales team into Convene (following the 2023 acquisition of the company). Frankis oversees the design, product standards, customer experience, and packaging across the company’s portfolio of brands, including etc.venues.  

CALGARY: The BMO Centre at Stampede Park is ready to welcome the world with the grand opening of its 565,000-square-foot expansion. Following decades of planning and four years of construction, the over 1 million-square-foot, Tier 1 convention facility opens its doors for the first time, not only creating an architectural landmark for Calgary, but making gatherings even greater with the ability to host a scale of convention the city hasn't been able to previously accommodate.  

MONTREAL: From July 7 to Aug. 25, Espace pour la vie invites visitors to experience eight Sundays of music at the Jardin botanique. This year during "The Arts Put on a Show at the Garden," discover local artists with diverse and vibrant musical styles. Craving greenery, floral scents, and leisurely strolls through the gardens? It's all here, to be enjoyed before or after a concert.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism announced a partnership with La Tablée des Chefs, an organization that recovers surplus food for redistribution to community organizations that help people in need. Ottawa Tourism is helping to address the social issue of food insecurity by acting as a liaison and facilitator between hospitality partners and La Tablée des Chefs. Ottawa Tourism hopes to raise awareness through this partnership about food waste recovery and the importance of addressing food insecurity in the community.

TORONTO: Toronto Pearson announced it has received the RHF Accessibility Certified Gold rating, the highest accessibility rating awarded by the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification program. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Toronto Pearson's ongoing commitment to becoming the most accessible airport in the world.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Convene's Promotions, Courtyard Detroit Downtown's Renovation, PHLCVB Promotes MLB World Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa's Renovation, Bellagio’s Summer Display, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Hidden Disabilities Sunflower at Montreal Airport, Ontario Science Centre's New Exhibit, Rocky Mountaineer's Stanley Cup Offer, and More
Industry Buzz
US: ALHI's New Partnership, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino's Renovation, a New Space for FYC Events, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Convene's Promotions, Courtyard Detroit Downtown's Renovation, PHLCVB Promotes MLB World Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa's Renovation, Bellagio’s Summer Display, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Hidden Disabilities Sunflower at Montreal Airport, Ontario Science Centre's New Exhibit, Rocky Mountaineer's Stanley Cup Offer, and More
Industry Buzz
US: ALHI's New Partnership, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino's Renovation, a New Space for FYC Events, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Updates on VanPrideFest, African Fashion Week Toronto, Vancouver's Rooftop Dinner Series, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Visit Baltimore Mobile Visitor Center, Las Vegas Restaurant Week, World Equestrian Center – Ocala's New Hire, and More
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Behind the Scenes at Canva Create, the Brand's Massive Festival of Creativity
Programming & Entertainment
Event Personalization Moments That Really Worked
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
These Fruit-Centric Pop-Ups Are Ringing in the Sweet Summer Season
Meetings
C2 Montreal 2024: How a New Venue Aimed to Inspire Networking and Connection
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Porsche, Shondaland, BÉIS, and More
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Exciting New Tools for Attendee Engagement, Live Translation, Staffing, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Element Hotel by Westin in Calgary, Destination St. John's New CEO, Destination Vancouver's New Survey, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Promotions at MAS, New Convention Hotel in New Orleans, New Event Venue in Philly, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canadian Tourism Data Collective, Doors Open Ottawa, New Cocktail Bar in Québec City, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Ritz-Carlton Naples' New Tennis Center, ArtsConnection's 2024 Benefit, Expo! Expo! Looking for Presenters, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Airdrie Children's Festival, Montreal's Port in the City Event, Doors Open Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: City Cruises Chicago, W San Francisco's What She Said Speaker Series, Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour, and More
Page 1 of 131
Next Page