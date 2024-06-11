GLOBAL: Convene has promoted two senior leadership team members: Phoenix Porcelli to head of sales and James Frankis to head of product. Porcelli leads a team of 83 meeting and event sales professionals across 37 locations in nine global cities. Her promotion comes on the heels of integrating the etc.venues sales team into Convene (following the 2023 acquisition of the company). Frankis oversees the design, product standards, customer experience, and packaging across the company’s portfolio of brands, including etc.venues.

CALGARY: The BMO Centre at Stampede Park is ready to welcome the world with the grand opening of its 565,000-square-foot expansion. Following decades of planning and four years of construction, the over 1 million-square-foot, Tier 1 convention facility opens its doors for the first time, not only creating an architectural landmark for Calgary, but making gatherings even greater with the ability to host a scale of convention the city hasn't been able to previously accommodate.

MONTREAL: From July 7 to Aug. 25, Espace pour la vie invites visitors to experience eight Sundays of music at the Jardin botanique. This year during "The Arts Put on a Show at the Garden," discover local artists with diverse and vibrant musical styles. Craving greenery, floral scents, and leisurely strolls through the gardens? It's all here, to be enjoyed before or after a concert.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism announced a partnership with La Tablée des Chefs, an organization that recovers surplus food for redistribution to community organizations that help people in need. Ottawa Tourism is helping to address the social issue of food insecurity by acting as a liaison and facilitator between hospitality partners and La Tablée des Chefs. Ottawa Tourism hopes to raise awareness through this partnership about food waste recovery and the importance of addressing food insecurity in the community.

TORONTO: Toronto Pearson announced it has received the RHF Accessibility Certified Gold rating, the highest accessibility rating awarded by the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification program. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Toronto Pearson's ongoing commitment to becoming the most accessible airport in the world.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]