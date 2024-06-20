        An unexpected error occurred: invalid json response body at https://delivery.mindfulcms.com/bizbash/default/compat/native-website/placement/elements/63ab2696d1addd000187fe87.json?opts=%7B%22n%22%3A1%7D reason: Unexpected token < in JSON at position 0

US: Destinations International Award Winners, Remix Detroit, HCEA's Kickoff Speaker, and More

June 20, 2024

GLOBAL: Destinations International, the world’s largest membership association for destination organizations and convention and visitors bureaus, announced the recipients of its annual awards program, including the 2024 Hall of Fame inductees, Spirit of Hospitality Award, Destination Organization Leadership Awards, and Destination Organization Leadership Award for Global Impact. Honorees will be celebrated at the Recognition Celebration session during the 2024 Destinations International Annual Convention in Tampa, Fla.

DETROIT: Bluewater, an experimental agency that specializes in sensory storytelling across digital and physical canvases, and Bedrock, a full-service real estate firm, invite guests to drop a fresh beat at Remix Detroit, a free, interactive music lab for all ages in downtown Detroit. A 1,400-square-foot space on Woodward Avenue has been transformed into an immersive music lab that allows visitors to experiment with melodies and lights as they rearrange and alternate illuminated spheres and turntables. The experience is open now through Aug. 25.

HOUSTON: Two recent conventions held in Houston—IDDBA (International Dairy Deli Bakery Association) and SLEEP (Associated Professional Sleep Societies, a joint venture of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society)—both saw record-breaking attendance. IDDBA was held June 9-11 and saw over 2,200 exhibitor booths and 10,000 registered attendees, while SLEEP (June 2-5) also broke its numbers.

NEW YORK: Park Hyatt New York announced the reopening of celebrity hairstylist Rossano Ferretti’s New York City Hairspa at a new location inside the hotel. Located just steps from Central Park, the award-winning luxury five-star hotel invites guests to partake in an elevated hair spa experience. The full-service salon provides treatments designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit with offerings such as the highly sought-after Deluxe Hair Treatment for dry, damaged hair, as well as the signature Ferretti Metodo cut, famously known as the "Invisible Haircut," exclusively available at Rossano Ferretti Hairspas.

TAMPA, FLA.: The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) announced Tracy Stuckrath as its kickoff speaker for the 2024 annual meeting. Stuckrath is the founder and president of thrive! meetings & events and the host of the Eating at a Meeting podcast. She will discuss the profound impact of food safety, inclusivity, and sustainability on attendee engagement and overall event success, and how aligning catering choices with broader health, inclusion, and sustainability goals can strengthen your brand's impact. HCEA's annual meeting takes place Aug. 14-16 at Hotel Flor Tampa Downtown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
        An unexpected error occurred: invalid json response body at https://delivery.mindfulcms.com/bizbash/default/compat/native-website/placement/elements/5d4af41d2ab3e700014e2dd6.json reason: Unexpected token < in JSON at position 0
Industry Buzz
US: Chicago Fashion Week, Academy Museum Gala, Visit Orlando's New Websites, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Delta Québec by Marriott Hotel's Renovations, PATRÓN Tequila's Canada Events, Web Summit in Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Vancouver's New $104 Million Amphitheater, Rosewood Hotel Georgia's Renovation, Translation Tech, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Discover Halifax's Annual Report, Ottawa Tourism's New Passes, Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Chicago Fashion Week, Academy Museum Gala, Visit Orlando's New Websites, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Delta Québec by Marriott Hotel's Renovations, PATRÓN Tequila's Canada Events, Web Summit in Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Vancouver's New $104 Million Amphitheater, Rosewood Hotel Georgia's Renovation, Translation Tech, and More
Industry Buzz
US: A Dive Bar Wedding, Jonathan Adler's New Hotel, Dwight Stephenson's Golf Tournament, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Convene's Promotions, Courtyard Detroit Downtown's Renovation, PHLCVB Promotes MLB World Tour, and More
Most Popular
Opinion & Experts
12 Books Every Event Prof Should Read This Summer
Programming & Entertainment
Event Personalization Moments That Really Worked
Food Trends
Should You Add Carbon Labeling to Your Event Menus?
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gov Ball 2024: See 20+ Activations From New York's Hottest Music Fest
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Cheez-It's Diner Experience with Its Over-the-Top Menu Items
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Pride Month 2024: A Look at Events Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ Community Around the U.S.
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary's BMO Centre Now Open, Ottawa Tourism Addresses Food Waste Recovery, Toronto Pearson's Accessibility Certification, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa's Renovation, Bellagio’s Summer Display, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Hidden Disabilities Sunflower at Montreal Airport, Ontario Science Centre's New Exhibit, Rocky Mountaineer's Stanley Cup Offer, and More
Industry Buzz
US: ALHI's New Partnership, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino's Renovation, a New Space for FYC Events, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Updates on VanPrideFest, African Fashion Week Toronto, Vancouver's Rooftop Dinner Series, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Visit Baltimore Mobile Visitor Center, Las Vegas Restaurant Week, World Equestrian Center – Ocala's New Hire, and More
Page 1 of 131
Next Page