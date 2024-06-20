GLOBAL: Destinations International, the world’s largest membership association for destination organizations and convention and visitors bureaus, announced the recipients of its annual awards program, including the 2024 Hall of Fame inductees, Spirit of Hospitality Award, Destination Organization Leadership Awards, and Destination Organization Leadership Award for Global Impact. Honorees will be celebrated at the Recognition Celebration session during the 2024 Destinations International Annual Convention in Tampa, Fla.

DETROIT: Bluewater, an experimental agency that specializes in sensory storytelling across digital and physical canvases, and Bedrock, a full-service real estate firm, invite guests to drop a fresh beat at Remix Detroit, a free, interactive music lab for all ages in downtown Detroit. A 1,400-square-foot space on Woodward Avenue has been transformed into an immersive music lab that allows visitors to experiment with melodies and lights as they rearrange and alternate illuminated spheres and turntables. The experience is open now through Aug. 25.

HOUSTON: Two recent conventions held in Houston—IDDBA (International Dairy Deli Bakery Association) and SLEEP (Associated Professional Sleep Societies, a joint venture of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society)—both saw record-breaking attendance. IDDBA was held June 9-11 and saw over 2,200 exhibitor booths and 10,000 registered attendees, while SLEEP (June 2-5) also broke its numbers.

NEW YORK: Park Hyatt New York announced the reopening of celebrity hairstylist Rossano Ferretti’s New York City Hairspa at a new location inside the hotel. Located just steps from Central Park, the award-winning luxury five-star hotel invites guests to partake in an elevated hair spa experience. The full-service salon provides treatments designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit with offerings such as the highly sought-after Deluxe Hair Treatment for dry, damaged hair, as well as the signature Ferretti Metodo cut, famously known as the "Invisible Haircut," exclusively available at Rossano Ferretti Hairspas.

TAMPA, FLA.: The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) announced Tracy Stuckrath as its kickoff speaker for the 2024 annual meeting. Stuckrath is the founder and president of thrive! meetings & events and the host of the Eating at a Meeting podcast. She will discuss the profound impact of food safety, inclusivity, and sustainability on attendee engagement and overall event success, and how aligning catering choices with broader health, inclusion, and sustainability goals can strengthen your brand's impact. HCEA's annual meeting takes place Aug. 14-16 at Hotel Flor Tampa Downtown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

