CANADA: Discover Halifax's Annual Report, Ottawa Tourism's New Passes, Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival, and More

June 20, 2024

GLOBAL: Destinations International, the world’s largest membership association for destination organizations and convention and visitors bureaus, announced the recipients of its annual awards program, including the 2024 Hall of Fame inductees, Spirit of Hospitality Award, Destination Organization Leadership Awards, and Destination Organization Leadership Award for Global Impact. Honorees will be celebrated at the Recognition Celebration session during the 2024 Destinations International Annual Convention in Tampa, Fla.

HALIFAX: Discover Halifax recently released its 2023 Annual Report at its Annual General Meeting. A notable highlight from the year was the development of a historic agreement between the Halifax region and the Hotel Association of Nova Scotia, eight years in the making, which allowed the nonprofit to realize major milestones in 2023. The new agreement increases investment from the municipality; increases revenue to the Special Events Reserve Grant Program administered by the Halifax region; and changes the marketing levy, taking it from 2% to 3%, and expanding it to include all registered tourism accommodations.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism has launched two new passes: the Ottawa Summer Savings Pass and the Ottawa Museums Pass. These virtual passes combine admission prices to seven attractions or 10 museums, respectively, into a single price point. Attractions include Camp Fortune, Escape Bicycle Tours & Rentals, and Ottawa Boat Cruise. Museums include Bytown Museum, Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, and Canada Aviation and Space Museum.

TORONTO: Toronto's latest outdoor spectacle, Foffy's Wonderland, opens this Friday. The experience will span 5 acres at Downsview Park and feature massive inflatable playgrounds and 40-foot light installations. Expect over 8,600 square feet of inflatable fun, perfect for kids and adults alike; city-exclusive interactive elements and IP-themed amusement rides; local and international artists performing live onstage; and local and international food and beverage vendors. 

VANCOUVER: Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival's 35th season takes place now through Sept. 21 at Vanier Park. On the BMO Mainstage, director Diana Donnelly celebrates the topsy-turvy world of Twelfth Night, packed with romance and laughs, adventure and self-discovery, set to original music by a beloved Vancouver singer-songwriter. It will play in repertory with Shakespeare’s classic tale of vengeance, love, and loss, Hamlet, adapted and directed by Stephen Drover.

