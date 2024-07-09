FREE Webinar: 'Immersive Experiences Unveiled'
CANADA: Lemonade Day Calgary, Culinary Demonstrations at Espace pour la vie, Nobu Toronto, and More

July 9, 2024

GLOBAL: An update on Jamaica after Hurricane Beryl: The airports and cruise port are fully operational, as are the island's hotels and attractions. This includes Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Ian Fleming International Airport in Ocho Rios, and Jamaica’s cruise ports in Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, and Falmouth. 

NATIONAL: In celebration of its 20th anniversary this year, redtag.ca launched its largest Christmas In July promotion yet, offering Canadian travelers early booking bonuses, savings, and giveaways. From July 2 to July 31, redtag.ca invites Canadian travelers to seize early booking bonuses for fall and winter vacations with a chance to win one of 20 $1,000 redtag.ca gift cards.

CALGARY: Calgary Mayor Joyti Gondek officially proclaimed July 20 as Lemonade Day Calgary. It’s a community-wide program that aims to teach children entrepreneurial skills through launching and developing their own businesses (via a lemonade stand). The initiative includes custom branding, unique differentiators, prime locations, profit margins, and mixology expertise (only non-alcoholic mocktails, of course). Lemonade Day will be held on July 20 at various locations across Calgary. Everyone is encouraged to participate and help children get involved.

MONTREAL: From July 15 to Aug. 10, Espace pour la vie invites visitors to see inspiring culinary demonstrations at the Jardin botanique. Each week, from Monday to Thursday, 11 highly talented chefs will take turns preparing a signature plant-based dish. On Fridays and Saturdays, it's the kids' turn to cook in a workshop presented by "C'est moi le chef!" Chefs have come up with accessible and tasty recipes to share their inspiration for a cuisine that puts plants in the spotlight.

TORONTO: In anticipation of its Canadian debut, Nobu Hospitality—the world-renowned hotel and restaurant group founded in 1994 by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper—has released renderings of its latest opening, Nobu Toronto, giving Canadians the first taste of what they can expect from their highly anticipated opening early August 2024. The two-level Nobu restaurant and bar will open its doors ahead of Toronto International Film Festival, located just one block away from TIFF Light Box in the Entertainment District. 

