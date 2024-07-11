GLOBAL: Atlantis Paradise Island completed a $150-million resort-wide transformation, including updates to the casino, guest rooms, restaurants, and lounges. The resort unveiled refashioned guestrooms at The Royal, Atlantis’ iconic towers; an entirely redefined Atlantis Casino; and Paranza, a new restaurant at The Cove, where Michelin-starred chef Michael White brings his culinary mastery to the table.

MONTREAL: For the seventh consecutive year, the Union of International Associations named Montreal the top city in the Americas for international meetings. This recognition comes just weeks after Montreal was named the best destination for international association events in North America by the International Congress and Convention Association.

ST. JOHN'S, NL: Parks Canada has taken a first step toward creating a national urban park in St. John's. This week the organization announced the signing of a Statement of Collaboration confirming a shared commitment to explore options for the creation of a national urban park in St. John's. The new park would improve access to nature and greenspace for St. John's residents and visitors and provide opportunities to amplify and honor Indigenous voices and stories.

TORONTO: Liberty Entertainment Group announced that all its restaurant properties have been honored for their outstanding wine programs in Wine Spectator’s 2024 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world’s best restaurants for wine. Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service.

VICTORIA, B.C.: The Parkside Hotel & Spa announced that it has become a signatory of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism. This significant milestone marks The Parkside Hotel & Spa's unwavering commitment to aligning its operations with global scientific recommendations and international agreements to combat climate change. The Glasgow Declaration is a unified call to action for all stakeholders within the travel and tourism sector to address the urgent need for climate action collaboratively.

