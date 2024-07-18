FREE Webinar: 'Immersive Experiences Unveiled'
Join us for a FREE webinar, 'Immersive Experiences Unveiled,' on July 25.

US: SEPHORiA Heads to Atlanta, New Hotel Hires, Half Baked Harvest Dinner in the Hamptons, and More

July 18, 2024

GLOBAL: Tourism organizations including Destination Queenstown, Los Angeles Tourism, and 4 Vancouver Island (4VI) will serve as prototype destinations for the newly released Wayfinder. Launching at Destinations International's 2024 Annual Convention in Tampa, Fla., the Wayfinder, powered by Miles Partnership, provides the first industry-led, evidence-based framework for destination stewardship. The purpose-built software aims to transform destination management, allowing tourism organizations and stewardship consultants to streamline operations and dedicate resources to the areas that matter most to destinations and the communities they serve.

ATLANTA: Sephora has announced the return of SEPHORiA—its highly anticipated consumer-facing beauty event—this fall with a reimagined experience featuring first-of-its-kind programming, surprise special guests, and a new theme ("Beauty Funhouse"). Plus, the beauty retailer is heading to a new host city, hoping to broaden its reach and create buzz in a new market: Atlanta. SEPHORiA will take place Sept. 27-28 at Pullman Yards.

BALTIMORE: Jennifer Blymier has been named as the new director of sales and marketing at the 757-room Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor. She brings more than 30 years of sales experience to her position. In her new role at Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, Blymier will lead all strategic sales and marketing endeavors while supporting the hotel’s mission to provide outstanding service to guests. Before joining Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, Blymier served as director of sales and marketing at Omni Bedford Springs Resort in Pennsylvania. 

CHICAGO: The St. Regis Chicago, the Windy City’s newest luxury hotel, announced the appointment of Erik Grazetti as director of sales and marketing. In this new role, Grazetti is responsible for leading and directing all sales and marketing efforts for The St. Regis Chicago, including heading a team of sales, catering, and marketing professionals. Throughout his career, he has held positions at Loews Chicago Hotel, Loews Hotels & Co., The Peninsula Chicago, and Viceroy Chicago before coming to The St. Regis Chicago.

NEW YORK: Celebrated winery Wölffer Estate Vineyard and culinary sensation Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest have teamed up for an evening of culinary excellence and exquisite wines that aims to capture the essence of the Hamptons. The event, Summer Harvest: Grilling with Roman Meets Half Baked Harvest, takes place July 24. The dinner will feature fresh, local produce and a farm-to-table, Half Baked Harvest-inspired menu paired with Wölffer wines.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa's Kite and Food Festival, Toronto’s Festival of Beer, Jane Goodall Institute of Canada's Special Events, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Montage Kapalua Bay's New Hires, Ramsay’s Kitchen Now Open in Four Seasons St. Louis, DC Hotel Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Calgary's New CEO, MIAS Acquires MEVS, Lock & Paddle, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Neon City Festival, NYCWFF's New Location, Omni San Diego's Renovation, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa's Kite and Food Festival, Toronto’s Festival of Beer, Jane Goodall Institute of Canada's Special Events, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Montage Kapalua Bay's New Hires, Ramsay’s Kitchen Now Open in Four Seasons St. Louis, DC Hotel Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Calgary's New CEO, MIAS Acquires MEVS, Lock & Paddle, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Neon City Festival, NYCWFF's New Location, Omni San Diego's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal Named Top City for International Meetings, St. John's Hopes for a National Park, Parkside Hotel's Climate Action Declaration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hurricane Beryl, RUMBAZO Latin Music Festival, LA Convention Center Expansion Plans, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
VidCon 2024: The Clever Booths, Lounges, and Parties That Grabbed Attention This Year
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Bustle’s Latest Event Aimed to Spark Joy Among Attendees
Event Design & Decor
15 Reasons Greenery Might Be the Unsung Hero of Event Design
Sports
Nike and Dick's Sporting Goods Hit the Road to Empower Young Female Athletes
Event Design & Decor
16 Design and Catering Ideas to Inspire Your Summer Olympics-Themed Events
Event Production & Fabrication
Match Made in Montauk—See How CeraVe Pulled Off This Overnight Influencer Event
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Lemonade Day Calgary, Culinary Demonstrations at Espace pour la vie, Nobu Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Hires at Hotels in New Orleans and Fort Worth, FounderMade’s Ninth Annual Innovation Show, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Halifax Airport Updates, TD Salsa In Toronto Festival, Vancouver Chinatown Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: ADVOC8's New Hire, The Vine Dreams Festival, Death & Co to Open Seattle Location, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada Day, Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, Phillips Backyard Music Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Moxy Times Square Rooftop Pop-Up, Multi-Racket Social Sports Complex Coming to Philly, RAMMY Awards Wine Program of the Year, and More
Page 1 of 133
Next Page