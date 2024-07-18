GLOBAL: Tourism organizations including Destination Queenstown, Los Angeles Tourism, and 4 Vancouver Island (4VI) will serve as prototype destinations for the newly released Wayfinder. Launching at Destinations International's 2024 Annual Convention in Tampa, Fla., the Wayfinder, powered by Miles Partnership, provides the first industry-led, evidence-based framework for destination stewardship. The purpose-built software aims to transform destination management, allowing tourism organizations and stewardship consultants to streamline operations and dedicate resources to the areas that matter most to destinations and the communities they serve.

ATLANTA: Sephora has announced the return of SEPHORiA—its highly anticipated consumer-facing beauty event—this fall with a reimagined experience featuring first-of-its-kind programming, surprise special guests, and a new theme ("Beauty Funhouse"). Plus, the beauty retailer is heading to a new host city, hoping to broaden its reach and create buzz in a new market: Atlanta. SEPHORiA will take place Sept. 27-28 at Pullman Yards.

BALTIMORE: Jennifer Blymier has been named as the new director of sales and marketing at the 757-room Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor. She brings more than 30 years of sales experience to her position. In her new role at Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, Blymier will lead all strategic sales and marketing endeavors while supporting the hotel’s mission to provide outstanding service to guests. Before joining Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, Blymier served as director of sales and marketing at Omni Bedford Springs Resort in Pennsylvania.

CHICAGO: The St. Regis Chicago, the Windy City’s newest luxury hotel, announced the appointment of Erik Grazetti as director of sales and marketing. In this new role, Grazetti is responsible for leading and directing all sales and marketing efforts for The St. Regis Chicago, including heading a team of sales, catering, and marketing professionals. Throughout his career, he has held positions at Loews Chicago Hotel, Loews Hotels & Co., The Peninsula Chicago, and Viceroy Chicago before coming to The St. Regis Chicago.

NEW YORK: Celebrated winery Wölffer Estate Vineyard and culinary sensation Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest have teamed up for an evening of culinary excellence and exquisite wines that aims to capture the essence of the Hamptons. The event, Summer Harvest: Grilling with Roman Meets Half Baked Harvest, takes place July 24. The dinner will feature fresh, local produce and a farm-to-table, Half Baked Harvest-inspired menu paired with Wölffer wines.

