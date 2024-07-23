NATIONAL: Drury Hotels Company, which boasts more than 150 hotels in 26 states, announced the launch of its Meetings with More program. Tailored to small (fewer than 100 attendees) and midsize (100 to 200 attendees) groups, Meetings with More aims to offer an unmatched level of value and ease—from flexible rescheduling to customized catering options and more—for events at Drury Hotels.

LAS VEGAS: Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino invites UFC fans to get in the splash zone with official watch parties for the upcoming UFC 304 and 305 pay-per-view fights taking place in July and August. The exciting bouts will bring the action, complete with full audio, to Stadium Swim’s 143-foot screen. Dates are July 27 for Edwards vs. Muhammad and Aug. 17 for Du Plessis vs Adesanya.

LOS ANGELES: This year, VeeCon—the event created by social media-savvy entrepreneur Gary Vee—takes place Aug. 9-11 in Los Angeles. Notable speakers this year include Howie Mandel, Jameela Jamil, Mike Posner, Tarek El Moussa, Jerome Bettis, Danica Patrick, and Ashley Graham. This year, VeeCon will also host a FriendsFest, which is free to the public and will include immersive activations like Gary’s Garage, where fans can find unique memorabilia, a VeeCon museum, and some surprises.

PALM BEACH, FLA.: Amrit Ocean Resort, a newly opened beachfront wellness resort on Palm Beach County’s Singer Island, has unveiled its meeting and event spaces. With 10,000 square feet of indoor meeting space and nearly 3.5 acres of flexible oceanfront outdoor space, including 300 feet of private shoreline, the resort is ready to host groups, special events, and weddings for customized experiences, retreats, and packages designed for mindful gatherings.

ST. LOUIS: Explore St. Louis announced the appointment of Ed Skapinok as chief commercial officer of the destination marketing organization and operator of America’s Center Convention Complex, effective July 29. Skapinok is relocating to St. Louis to take a newly created position that combines the consumer-facing functions of Explore St. Louis for a unified and comprehensive approach to selling St. Louis to the world. He has served in senior marketing and sales leadership roles with InterContinental Hotels Group, Hostmark Hospitality Group, Aqua-Aston Hospitality, and most recently with culinary-forward hotel startup Appellation.

