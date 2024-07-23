GLOBAL: IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of its Low Carbon Pioneers program, which brings together energy-efficient hotels that have no fossil fuels combusted on site and are backed by renewable energy. This group of low-operational carbon hotels is described as the first community of its kind in the industry and will help IHG test, learn, and share findings on sustainability measures. The ambition is to inspire other properties to join the program and also help encourage wider adoption of carbon reduction practices across IHG's estate.

CALGARY: The new logo and visual identity for Calgary’s civic brand, Blue Sky City, was shared earlier this month at First Flip, the first official Calgary Stampede event of the year. The visual identity was inspired by beadwork, which aims to capture Calgary’s story as a place of confluence where people, lands, cultures, and ideas come together. The beadwork symbolizes the story of each individual Calgarian, and when these stories and individuals come together, the sum of their parts is greater than the whole.

EDMONTON: Explore Edmonton announced that 24 new foods will be featured at the KDays New Foods Competition, where fairgoers can vote for their favorites during KDays, taking place now through July 28. Local judges will award top spots for the best savory dish, the best sweet dish, the best beverage, and the people’s choice award.

VANCOUVER: The Government of Canada committed $108 million of federal funding for the Tourism Growth Program to help grow Canada's vibrant tourism sector and attract more visitors. Through the Tourism Growth Program, the government announced $250,000 in PacifiCan funding for the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society. Its renowned fireworks competition, the Honda Celebration of Light, has been illuminating Vancouver's skyline for more than 30 years. The festival is one of the city's anchor summer events, drawing over 1 million visitors to English Bay each year. The new funding will allow the society to enhance viewers' experiences with improved amenities, such as upgraded viewing areas.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Last week, Destination Greater Victoria was awarded the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) designation by Destinations International in recognition of the organization's commitment to industry excellence and meeting the industry standard for performance and accountability of destination organizations around the world. The standards cover nearly all aspects related to the management and marketing of destination organizations including governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, destination development, and research.

