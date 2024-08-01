GLOBAL: Cairns Convention Centre has debuted a new menu championing sustainability and celebrating regional producers, while taking guests on a gastronomic journey of tropical North Queensland, Australia. In response to changing industry trends and client requirements, as well as the center's own ethos, the new menu focuses on fresh, local produce.

ATLANTA: For the first time, the most popular golf creators from around the globe will face off in The Creator Classic, a nine-hole competition at East Lake Golf Club prior to the TOUR Championship, the culmination of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs. Sponsored by Blackstone, the tournament will be broadcast on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel and several other platforms. The event will take place on Aug. 28 at East Lake before play begins at the TOUR’s season-ending event.

LOS ANGELES: Analog Events, a trailblazer in sustainable experiential event production, announced its Certified B Corporation status. This certification, awarded by the nonprofit B Lab, honors Analog Events for meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Unlike traditional corporations, B Corps prioritize balancing profit with purpose, ensuring that business decisions consider broader impacts on employees, communities, and the planet.

NEW ORLEANS: Octavia, Caesars New Orleans’ new center bar and lounge, is set to open later this summer. Octavia aims to marry the grandeur of Ancient Rome with the spirit of the Big Easy through its design and cocktails. The octagonal-shaped bar is named in homage to Octavia, niece to Julius Caesars and an emblem of strength and femininity in Roman history. Octavia’s footprint is also a nod to the number eight, having been revered in history as the luckiest number and associated with wealth, prosperity, and success.

SAN DIEGO: This year, the San Diego Food + Wine Festival is partnering with the James Beard Foundation and Food Tank for programming that aims to go beyond just entertainment and establish the fest as a hub for thought leaders in the food and beverage industry. The event is a weeklong celebration of Latin, Asian, and BIPOC culinary influences, featuring over 175 food and beverage pros from the U.S. and Mexico, including talent from Food Network and chefs honored by Michelin, James Beard, and Bocuse d’Or.

