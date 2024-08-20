NATIONAL: U.S. Travel says it commends Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Jerry Moran for organizing a bipartisan letter urging the Biden administration to create a White House Task Force on Global Sporting Events. As the U.S. prepares to host marquee sporting events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the 2028 and 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the 2031 Rugby World Cup, U.S. Travel is working with congress to build a coalition within the White House to develop innovative solutions to smooth the traveler experience, prioritize safety, and bolster the nation's economy.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS: Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown will celebrate its forthcoming opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. Located in the historic Hotel Texas Annex building, this 14-story boutique hotel aims to blend European sophistication with the preserved, historic charm of the iconic structure. The property offers nearly 5,000 square feet of naturally lit meeting space.

LAS VEGAS: Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 will host its first-ever free daytime F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience on Nov. 22 and 23. Taking place on Las Vegas Boulevard across from Wynn Las Vegas, race weekend visitors and locals can dive into the world of Formula 1 with F1 and F1 ACADEMY team appearances, live entertainment, local food trucks, and more.

PHOENIX: Fans will have an exclusive opportunity to play a round of golf inside Chase Field when Upper Deck Golf hosts its golf experience Dec. 6-8. Golf rounds will feature tee boxes in the upper deck and custom greens on the field below, while the clubhouse bar and festival area will offer music, drinks, food, and multiple golfing challenges.

SALT LAKE CITY: Radisson Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown announced the appointment of Kate Eckhardt to the role of director of sales and marketing. Nestled in the heart of downtown, just steps from the Salt Palace Convention Center and the Delta Center, this newly updated hotel features 381 rooms and 15,000 square feet of meeting space. With over 30 years of hospitality expertise, Eckhardt will leverage the hotel's modern amenities and prime location to attract both business and leisure travelers.

