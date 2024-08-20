HALIFAX: Discover Halifax and its business events partners announced that organizers of the world’s largest hydrogen-focused summit and exhibition have selected Halifax to host their event in 2027. The World Hydrogen Technology Conference attracts delegates from all over the world and focuses on innovative technologies, sustainable energy solutions, and advancing the global hydrogen economy.

OTTAWA: Air Canada today announced it is providing nonstop international flights from Ottawa to London Heathrow (LHR). Flights will operate four times weekly with Air Canada's Dreamliner fleet, offering a choice of three cabins, beginning March 31, 2025. Air Canada's Ottawa-London Heathrow flight resumption announcement follows its recent announcement significantly expanding services from Ottawa to points across Canada and sun leisure destinations this winter.

TORONTO: Civil Works cocktail bar opened its doors on the mezzanine level of one of the city’s newest culinary destinations, Waterworks Food Hall, located in the revitalized heritage building at 50 Brant St. in Toronto's King West neighborhood. A partnership between Woodcliffe Landmark Properties and Nick Kennedy and David Huynh of Team Civil (behind the award-winning bar Civil Liberties), Civil Works aims to be a stylish cocktail bar serving elevated libations enhanced with water from around the world.

VANCOUVER: The Granville Block Party returns to downtown Vancouver Aug. 24 and 25. At this year’s free two-day street party, expect a weekend filled with live music, street performers, family-friendly entertainment, and more.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Now through Aug. 31, the Cowichan Valley Wine Festival allows visitors to savor reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling wine throughout 12 of Cowichan’s stunning wineries and vineyards. A self-guided tour of the Cowichan Region will take visitors throughout the countryside.

