ANAHEIM, CALIF.: Visit Anaheim announced that Scott Oklin has been appointed chief marketing officer, effective Sept. 16. Oklin, a sales and marketing leader in the sports, entertainment, and hospitality space, previously served as head of sales at Travelzoo. Prior to Travelzoo, Oklin held significant roles at Goldstar, a live entertainment ticketing platform, and the Washington Commanders, where he specialized in sponsorship activation.

DENVER: Mark Shine has been appointed director of sales and marketing of The ART Hotel Denver, Curio Collection by Hilton. With over 25 years of tenure in the hospitality industry, Shine aims to draw upon his extensive hospitality expertise in his new role, where he will lead the sales and marketing teams while maximizing opportunities for leisure, business, and group travelers. Shine has held roles at several prominent hotels in Colorado, including The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa and Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa.

SAN FRANCISCO: The LINE San Francisco announced Morgan De Paulo as the property’s new executive chef. With over 25 years of experience, De Paulo has held many senior and corporate management roles, including corporate executive chef at MINA Restaurant Group and chef de partie at José Andrés Group. In his new role, De Paulo will keep some of the Asian influences found at The LINE SF’s food and beverage concepts while adding his flair to the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, Rise Over Run, as well as the lobby bar, Dark Bar.

SEATTLE: Following a nationwide search, Visit Seattle announced veteran Seattle marketing executive Stephanie Byington as its next senior vice president and chief marketing officer. Byington has led marketing for several influential Seattle-area brands, including Slalom, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, TCS World Travel, Nordstrom, and Starbucks. At Visit Seattle, Byington will oversee all marketing and brand development initiatives to promote tourism to the city across travel segments, including meetings and conventions, leisure, transient, and international markets.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Panasonic Corporation of North America announced a collaboration with the White House Historical Association to bring its new educational space “The People’s House: A White House Experience” to life. The experience will immerse guests into the dynamic history of the Executive Mansion, its inhabitants, and the people who have dedicated their careers to its functions. The 33,000-square-foot facility housing the new experience is slated to open this fall and is located at 1700 Pennsylvania Ave., a block from the White House.

