US: SoCom, CiderFeast NYC, Echo Experiential, and More

August 27, 2024

GLOBAL: Legends announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of ASM Global. The combination of Legends and ASM Global aims to create a premium live events company dedicated to providing fans with outstanding experiences globally.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA.: The National Investment Banking Association announced it will host its 150th Investment Conference Sept. 4-5 at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. Attendees will include registered investment advisors, private equity groups, family offices, investment bankers, broker-dealers, specialized investment brokerages, venture capital groups, fund managers, investors, and industry service providers.

LOS ANGELES: SoCom, the first dedicated social commerce conference in the U.S., will take place Oct. 17 at the Audrey Irmas Pavilion with Malik Ducard, chief content officer of Pinterest, as a keynote speaker. SoCom will focus on the evolving social commerce sector and how brands can optimize in the space. 

NEW YORK: Food Karma Projects, producer of Brisket King NYC and Rib King NYC, will present CiderFeast NYC at Industry City on Oct. 5 in Brooklyn. The all-inclusive event spotlights more than 20 handpicked ciders from New York and the surrounding region, plus international selections and a food menu that includes paella, aged country ham, fresh kimchi, a Heritage Farm vegetable grill, and sausages by Ends Meat.

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIF.: Echo Media Group and Skyline Displays of Orange County announced the formation of Echo Experiential, an alliance dedicated to serving the event and exhibit needs of companies across all industries. This new offering combines award-winning marketing communications expertise coupled with the ability to plan, design, build exhibits, and manage the logistics for events and trade shows for a one-stop event planning shop.

