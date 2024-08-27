Stand out or stay unseen.
CANADA: Ottawa Craft Beer Week, Toronto Waterfront Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, and More

August 27, 2024

GLOBAL: Legends announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of ASM Global. The combination of Legends and ASM Global aims to create a premium live events company dedicated to providing fans with outstanding experiences globally.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Craft Beer Week, which serves up some of Canada's best beer, is taking place now through Aug. 30. Whether you’re a craft beer connoisseur or a curious newcomer, this is a chance to explore new flavors, meet the makers, and enjoy the vibrant community of beer lovers in Ottawa.

TORONTO: The Toronto Waterfront Festival returns to Sugar Beach Sept. 14-15 with past festival favorites, cultural activities, food, and more. Celebrate the last weekend of summer with unique on-land and on-water programs. The festival is free to attend but attendees are encouraged to voluntarily pay what they can at the information booths to help keep the event free for years to come.

VANCOUVER: The annual Vancouver International Film Festival takes place Sept. 26 to Oct. 6. The roster includes some of the best cinema from around the globe, talks, conferences, live performances, and other unique events that celebrate film and film culture.

The BC Gin Festival will place place Sept. 6 at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre. The event is a celebration of the finest craft gins from British Columbia and around the world. Attendees can explore a wide range of unique and artisanal gins, all in one place. 

Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
