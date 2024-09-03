Stand out or stay unseen.
Stand out or stay unseen—showcase your excellence in the 12th Annual EEAs.

US: Nteractive's New CEO, Eataly Las Vegas' Wine Experiences, Visit Tampa Bay’s New Activation, and More

September 3, 2024

GLOBAL: Nteractive, a global brand experience agency, has appointed Ian Cummings as global CEO. Cummings brings with him a wealth of experience, having successfully served as the CEO of a major travel management company. With established offices in the U.K. and the U.S., and a diverse team spanning Europe and Asia, Nteractive is strategically positioned for continued global expansion.

JAMESTOWN, CALIF.: Chicken Ranch Casino Resort welcomed two additions to its culinary collection. Proper & Plume Cocktail Lounge and TWLV Kitchen & Bar are now open to the public. The property, located in Tuolumne County, opened in July and boasts a nine-story resort with an expanded gaming floor. It also features 197 hotel rooms and suites, a collection of restaurants and bars, and 12,000 square feet of event space.

LAS VEGAS: MGM Resorts International is gearing up for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 with the return of the Shoey Bar at Bellagio. The wildly popular tribute to one of sports’ most iconic celebrations, drinking from a shoe, returns Nov. 21-23 during race week festivities. Frequented in its debut year by celebrities like Eva Longoria, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Wahlberg, the Shoey Bar is back with a newly designed gold shoe, music, cocktails, merchandise, and a photo op to capture the race weekend excitement.

Eataly Las Vegas at Park MGM is celebrating the artistry of Italian winemaking with ongoing Sip & Savor wine classes and the launch of its Uncorked Wine Dinner series. This fall, Toscana Ristorante & Bar will host a series of intimate, vintner-led wine experiences showcasing historic producers from Tuscany and Barolo, while Sip & Savor explores Italy’s diverse wine regions. Eataly Las Vegas has curated an event for every oenophile, with offerings designed to span a range of palates and preferences.

TAMPA, FLA.: Visitors driving to Florida can get a preview of the thrills awaiting them at Tampa Bay’s signature theme park as well as the rest of the region’s unique treasures by experiencing Visit Tampa Bay’s newest activation space at the Visit FLORIDA Welcome Center. Guests can sit in a refurbished coaster car as they journey through the heart of Florida’s Gulf Coast showcasing footage of the art, culture, and culinary adventures that one can experience throughout Hillsborough County.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourisme Laval's Government Support, Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards, Cineplex Community Day, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Renovation, Monterey Beach Hotel Opens, PHLCVB Publishes New Guides for Event Profs, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Port Day in Montreal, The Word on the Street Festival, Destination Canada's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SoCom, CiderFeast NYC, Echo Experiential, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourisme Laval's Government Support, Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards, Cineplex Community Day, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Renovation, Monterey Beach Hotel Opens, PHLCVB Publishes New Guides for Event Profs, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Port Day in Montreal, The Word on the Street Festival, Destination Canada's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SoCom, CiderFeast NYC, Echo Experiential, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa Craft Beer Week, Toronto Waterfront Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The LINE San Francisco's New Chef, Visit Seattle's New CMO, a White House Immersive Experience, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
34 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Stanley, Deloitte, Nat Geo, and More
BizBash Lists
Meet the 2024 BizBash 15 Over 50
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Want to Engage College Students? Give ‘Em Free Food—That’s What Uber Did
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Take a Hike: Find Out Why BÉIS Is Camping Out at National Parks
Sports
Merch Madness: See Inside the First-Ever Fanatics Fest
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside the Fizzy, Flower-Filled Pop-Up Hosted by Blake Lively's Beverage Brand
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Eastern Slopes Music & Arts Festival, World Trails Conference, BC Culture Days, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown, F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience, Chase Field with Upper Deck Golf, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: World Hydrogen Technology Conference, Civil Works, Cowichan Valley Wine Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: AC Hotel Kansas City Downtown, Swingers Las Vegas, Destination Oklahoma's New Leaders, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Quebec City's Event Pass, Toronto International Film Festival, Whistler Ski Season, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Proof of the Pudding's Promotion, New Orleans Convention Center Renovations, New Yorker Festival, and More
Page 1 of 135
Next Page