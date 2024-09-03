GLOBAL: Nteractive, a global brand experience agency, has appointed Ian Cummings as global CEO. Cummings brings with him a wealth of experience, having successfully served as the CEO of a major travel management company. With established offices in the U.K. and the U.S., and a diverse team spanning Europe and Asia, Nteractive is strategically positioned for continued global expansion.

JAMESTOWN, CALIF.: Chicken Ranch Casino Resort welcomed two additions to its culinary collection. Proper & Plume Cocktail Lounge and TWLV Kitchen & Bar are now open to the public. The property, located in Tuolumne County, opened in July and boasts a nine-story resort with an expanded gaming floor. It also features 197 hotel rooms and suites, a collection of restaurants and bars, and 12,000 square feet of event space.

LAS VEGAS: MGM Resorts International is gearing up for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 with the return of the Shoey Bar at Bellagio. The wildly popular tribute to one of sports’ most iconic celebrations, drinking from a shoe, returns Nov. 21-23 during race week festivities. Frequented in its debut year by celebrities like Eva Longoria, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Wahlberg, the Shoey Bar is back with a newly designed gold shoe, music, cocktails, merchandise, and a photo op to capture the race weekend excitement.

Eataly Las Vegas at Park MGM is celebrating the artistry of Italian winemaking with ongoing Sip & Savor wine classes and the launch of its Uncorked Wine Dinner series. This fall, Toscana Ristorante & Bar will host a series of intimate, vintner-led wine experiences showcasing historic producers from Tuscany and Barolo, while Sip & Savor explores Italy’s diverse wine regions. Eataly Las Vegas has curated an event for every oenophile, with offerings designed to span a range of palates and preferences.

TAMPA, FLA.: Visitors driving to Florida can get a preview of the thrills awaiting them at Tampa Bay’s signature theme park as well as the rest of the region’s unique treasures by experiencing Visit Tampa Bay’s newest activation space at the Visit FLORIDA Welcome Center. Guests can sit in a refurbished coaster car as they journey through the heart of Florida’s Gulf Coast showcasing footage of the art, culture, and culinary adventures that one can experience throughout Hillsborough County.

