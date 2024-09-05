AUSTIN, TEXAS: Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin announced the launch of its two new food and beverage concepts. The first-floor restaurant, The Tradition, an American Kitchen, and the eighth-floor rooftop bar, Heydey Social Club, are set to open Sept. 27. Just a few blocks from the Texas Capitol and next door to the historic Paramount Theatre, Hyatt Centric Austin’s new restaurant and bar aim to be ideal destinations to wine and dine in downtown Austin.

BALTIMORE: Hotel workers including baristas, servers, hosts, cooks, housekeepers, market assistants, bellmen, dishwashers, and front desk agents at Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor are currently on strike. The workers, members of the UNITE HERE Local 7 union, say they are protesting painful workloads and wages that aren’t enough to afford the cost of living. The Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor is owned by the city of Baltimore.

HOUSTON: Shaffer Sports, an Arena company and leader in sports event infrastructure, announced the extension of its long-standing partnership with the PGA Tour through December 2031. This extension marks another significant milestone in a relationship that has spanned over three decades. At this year's Tour Championship, Shaffer delivered 300,000 square feet of tenting and floor space, including seven double-decker structures.

LAS VEGAS: Allied Esports will host the largest World Bar Flair Competition at HyperX Arena Las Vegas on Sept. 10. Fifty flair bartenders from around the globe will perform their best flair bartending tricks for the chance to win a portion of the $25,000 prize pool—the largest in the past decade. The Bar Flair Competition is free and open to the public.

SALT LAKE CITY: Radisson Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown announced the completion of the property’s multimillion-dollar renovation, featuring upgrades to guest rooms, dining outlets, meeting spaces, and lobby. The renovation also includes a new executive club lounge, a ski closet, and a coffee outlet, 215 West, which will open later this year. The renovation, designed by Hale Collective, blends Radisson’s Scandinavian look with influences from Salt Lake City’s natural landscapes.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]