CANADA: Tech-Led Conference Business in Ottawa, Liberty Entertainment Group's New Venue, Bike the Night in Vancouver, and More

September 5, 2024

CALGARY: Calgary’s annual Taste of Italy Festival returns Sept. 8. This free event is a vibrant showcase of Italian culture, featuring Italian food, dancers, and music performances. The event will also feature contests, free glitter tattoos, and a pasta craft tent for kids.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism revealed last week that the city's technology landscape has seen $1.22 billion invested and 3,900 jobs created over five years, and that this is directly fueling tech-led conference business. In 2024, Ottawa has four confirmed tech events coming to the city, with a further six likely to be announced.

TORONTO: Nick Di Donato, CEO of Liberty Entertainment Group, unveiled plans for Ontario’s only fully licensed private wine club and storage facility, the Bovine Wine Club, set to open this November. Named after the buzzy, celebrity-filled fine dining destination recently opened earlier this year in Toronto’s historic Union Station, the new and exclusive members-only space is designed to offer high-quality private bottle storage with 800-plus lockers, a private wine club membership, a members’ lounge, and meeting and event spaces.

Join Nextdoor Canada at the Taste of North York festival, taking place Sept. 6-8, featuring a community supper with global cuisine, live music and dance performances, special guests, and a neighborhood swing dance party, all aimed at celebrating community. The event will take place at Mel Lastman Square.

VANCOUVER: Join the fun and pedal 10 kilometers along the iconic Vancouver Seawall with hundreds of brightly lit bikes to celebrate Bike the Night. The event kicks off on Sept. 14 at David Lam Park to raise funds for HUB Cycling. Expect music, food trucks, games, prizes, and more.

