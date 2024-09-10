Stand out or stay unseen.
US: U2 Movie at the Sphere, Convene's Plans for a Venue at Hudson Yards, Davenport Hotel's Renovations, and More

September 10, 2024

ATLANTA: Proof of the Pudding announced that Tristan Porter has joined the company as its chief development officer. In this role, Porter will continue to grow the company’s national footprint with a special focus on sports and entertainment venues. Porter joined the company from Delaware North, where he was responsible for the growth of its professional sports business.

LAS VEGAS: Sphere Entertainment Co. announced a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience to be shown exclusively at Sphere. V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas, directed by Morleigh Steinberg and The Edge, showcases the history-making and future-defining U2:UV show directed by Willie Williams that played to over 700,000 fans from 100-plus countries across 40 sold-out dates from September 2023 through March 2024. V-U2 is the first film ever to be shot entirely with Big Sky, the ultra-high-resolution camera system developed by Sphere Entertainment. 

MIAMI: Hotel AKA Brickell in Miami’s Financial District is offering a special discount for holiday events booked in September. If booked by Sept. 15, planners will get a special rate of $195 per person, including a three-hour standard bar, a welcome cocktail, hors d’oeuvres, and a buffet or plated dinner, with waived room rental and discounted valet parking. 

NEW YORK: Convene announced a new signature experiential event venue in New York City’s Hudson Yards. Convene will occupy the entire 72,000-square-foot floor on level 24 at 30 Hudson Yards, making it the largest Convene location in New York City with a maximum capacity of just under 1,500 guests. It is set to open in summer 2025.

SPOKANE, WASH.: The Davenport Hotel, previously known as The Historic Davenport, unveiled major renovations to its lobby. The renovation aims to preserve the Pacific Northwest hotel’s beloved historical design elements, while debuting a new lobby bar and emporium. This is the largest investment in the hotel in over two decades since its reopening in 2002.  

